A keen interest in malevolent spirits, zombies, and doomsday took a gory turn in real life for a woman in Idaho, United States, four years ago, prompting her to put her two children to death. This Monday, 50-year-old Lori Vallow is expected to be sentenced to life in prison at a Fremont court.

Known as the "doomsday mom", her trial has captivated many, putting a horrific light on how obsession brought her to commit two gruesome murders of her very own children, Joshua Vallow and Tylee Ryan. According to prosecutors, the Idaho woman's fascination with a religious apocalypse ultimately led her to believe that her kids were "zombies" and needed to be killed in order to go to heaven, Sky News reported.

What was revealed at Lori Vallow's trial?

Vallow and Chad Daybell, her fifth husband, became followers of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Gradually, their religious practices turned cult-like and sinister, which led to the death of her two kids and Daybell's ex-wife Tammy. Fremont County prosecutor Lindsey Blake told jurors as the trial began this year that Tylee, Joshua and Tammy were killed because they came in between Vallow and Daybell's relationship.

"Remember, the defendant will remove any obstacle in her way to get what she wants, and she wanted Chad Daybell," Blake said.

But Vallow's lawyers argued that she was a "kind and loving mother to her children" who simply was fond of biblical prophecies about the world's end. "Some people care less about biblical prophecies, some people care a lot about it. Thankfully in this country, we get to worship as we choose," defence attorney Jim Archibald said.

The remains of her children were discovered in June 2020 at a pet cemetery near Daybell's residence. While Tyler’s body was burned, JJ was wrapped in a garbage bag with his arms tied with duct tape. The mother was found guilty this May. Her case went through a string of delays due to the pandemic and other procedural factors. But this week, the doomsday mom is set to learn her fate at Fremont County Courthouse in St Anthony, Idaho. While she does face up to life in prison, her husband will be prosecuted in a separate trial at a later date.