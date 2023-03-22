If Former US President Trump Is Indicted & Found Guilty, Can He Still Run For 2024?

A United States-Manhattan grand jury has been hearing evidence in secret for weeks to decide whether to indict former US President Donald Trump over hush-money payments made on his behalf during his 2016 presidential campaign. If indicted, it would be an unprecedented moment in American history, marking the first criminal case against a former US president.

Law enforcement officials are anticipating protests and potential violence following Trump's call for his supporters to protest in anticipation of a possible indictment. The indictment could also test the Republican Party's unity, which is already divided over whether to support Trump in 2024, partly due to his efforts to challenge the 2020 election results. Trump denies any wrongdoing and claims that the Manhattan district attorney's office probe is politically motivated.

Can Trump still run for president in 2024 if he is indicted & found guilty?

The short answer is yes.

Article II, Section I of the United States Constitution outlines the qualifications to be eligible for the presidency. The requirements are that the person must be a natural-born citizen of the United States, at least 35 years old, and have been a resident of the United States for at least 14 years. However, there is no constitutional requirement that a presidential candidate have a clean criminal record.

“No Person except a natural born Citizen, or a Citizen of the United States, at the time of the Adoption of this Constitution, shall be eligible to the Office of President; neither shall any person be eligible to that Office who shall not have attained to the Age of thirty five Years, and been fourteen Years a Resident within the United States.”

Joe Exotic, who is currently serving a 21-year sentence for murder-for-hire, is running for president as a libertarian from prison. He became famous for his appearance in the Netflix docuseries "Tiger King".

It should be noted that while individuals with criminal records are not prohibited from running for president, certain states may have their own laws regarding the eligibility of candidates with criminal records to appear on the ballot. Additionally, a criminal record could potentially harm a candidate's chances of being elected due to public perception and concerns about their suitability for office.

The question is, if Trump is indicted, will it harm his 2024 election bid or boost it?

A boost in Trump's 2024 bid?

Trump says charges would actually help him in the 2024 presidential contest. Longtime ally Lindsey Graham, senator from South Carolina, said Saturday that District Attorney Bragg “has done more to help Donald Trump get elected," acccording to AP.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, considering joining the Republican field, criticises the Trump investigation as politically motivated, “fundamentally wrong.” But he also threw one of his first jabs at the former president in a quip likely to intensify their rivalry. DeSantis said he personally doesn’t “know what goes into paying hush money to a porn star to secure silence over some kind of alleged affair.”

Comments by other potential rivals, eager to convince voters it is time to move on from the former president but also contending with the fact that he remains the most popular figure in the party:

— During a Saturday visit to Iowa, former Vice President Mike Pence called the idea of indicting a former president “deeply troubling.”

— Asa Hutchinson, the former Arkansas governor mulling his own 2024 bid, said he didn’t expect Trump to withdraw from the race after an indictment, though that would be the “right” thing to do.

— Former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley, a declared candidate who also served as Trump’s U.N. ambassador, said Monday on Fox News that Bragg’s case was an attempt at scoring “political points,” adding, “You never want to condone any sort of prosecution that’s being politicized.”

“At the end of the day, not one single person’s opinion of him will be any different after indictment than it was before,” veteran GOP operative Terry Sullivan said in an interview. “All of his perceived negatives are already baked into his name ID with voters.”

(with AP inputs)