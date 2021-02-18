Last Updated:

'If I Can Do It, Anyone Can': 62-year-old Former Prisoner Graduates With Highest Honour

A 62-year-old man from California, United States is shattering all stereotypes associated with those who have been formerly imprisoned.

A 62-year-old man from California, United States is shattering all stereotypes associated with those who have been formerly imprisoned. The man named Joseph Valadez, a former addict who spent half his life in prison, graduated last December from the California State University of Long Beach with "President's Honour List", a title given to extraordinary students with higher grades. Valadez graduated with a degree in Sociology and is currently awaiting to be accepted for the Master's Programme at Long Beach. 

'Brings awareness to stigma'

Valadez's story was shared on Twitter by California State University of Long Beach's College of Liberal Arts. The college said Valadez brings awareness of stigma and misconceptions attached to those who have been formerly incarcerated. CSULB posted the message while tweeting a Facebook post from Valadez, where he shares his inspiring story. 

"They say that “a picture is worth a thousand words" I'm here to debunk that stigma. I finished my last two semesters at Long Beach on the "President's Honor List" for making straight A's. Was also on the Dean's List with a GPA of 3.67. Not bad for someone who spent half his adult life in prison. There's a misconception about guys like me that I want to break. If I can do it, anyone can," Valadez wrote on Facebook. 

Valadez, who was formerly a heroin addict, joined Salvation Army’s Adult Rehabilitation Center of Anaheim in 2013 when he was just 6 days clean. Now, the 62-year-old student has been sober for more than 2,800 days, during which he also completed his graduation. Netizens have been moved by Valadez's story and are showering appreciative messages for the man's determination and hard work. 

