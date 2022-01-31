'If Russia Attacks Ukraine, It'll Face Swift & Severe Consequences': Biden After UNSC Meet

If Russia chooses to walk away from diplomacy and attack Ukraine, it will bear the responsibility, and it will face swift and severe consequences, US President Joe Biden stated on Monday.

In an official statement issued by the White House after the January 31 UNSC meeting, Biden noted that the US had made the full implications of Russia's threat to Ukraine 'clear' to the international community. If Russia is sincere about addressing our respective security concerns through dialogue, the United States and its partners will continue to engage in good faith, he said, threatening 'severe consequences' otherwise.

"Today in the United Nations Security Council, the United States presented in detail the full nature of Russia’s threat to Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. And we made clear to the international community the full implications of that threat — not just for Ukraine, but for core tenets of the UN Charter and the modern international order," the US President's statement read.

"If Russia is sincere about addressing our respective security concerns through dialogue, the United States and our Allies and partners will continue to engage in good faith. If instead Russia chooses to walk away from diplomacy and attack Ukraine, Russia will bear the responsibility, and it will face swift and severe consequences," it added.

President Joe Biden also noted that in the wake of the tensions, the US and its Allies were 'preparing for every scenario'. The President further asserted that the Security Council meeting on Monday was a 'critical step' in rallying the rest of the world to speak with 'one voice'.

"The world must be clear-eyed about the actions Russia is threatening and ready to respond to the risks those actions present to all of us. Today’s Security Council meeting is a critical step in rallying the world to speak out in one voice: rejecting the use of force, calling for military de-escalation, supporting diplomacy as the best path forward, and demanding accountability from every member state to refrain from military aggression against its neighbors," he underlined.

Russia-Ukraine conflict

Over the last few weeks, border tensions between Russia and Ukraine have escalated after the former amassed over 100,00 troops along the border. The West has raised concern over mass deployment along the border, which has been rejected by Russia as 'hysteria'. The country has described it as routine training inside its borders. However, Biden has informed his Ukrainian counterpart, Volodymyr Zelensky, that there was a good chance Russia will invade their country in February.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, US Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs Victoria Nuland told CBS that Washington “heard some signs that Russians are interested in engaging” with America’s response to Moscow’s security proposals for European security assurances. It remains to be seen if the UNSC meeting will hold any significance in determining Putin's next move.