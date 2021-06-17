'If They Take Taiwan, It's All Over': Nikki Haley Warns US Against China, Calls For Action

American politician and former ambassador of United States to the United Nations (UN) Nikki Haley on June 16 said that Washington must act “strongly” against Bejing and stated that “it’s all over” if China takes over self-ruled democratic Taiwan. As per The Hill, Haley told a closed-door meeting with members of the Republican Study Committee (RSC) that if China occupies the island, Beijing will be emboldened to seize other territories across the globe. She said reportedly to 70 GOP lawmakers, “The US must take stronger action against China” and it should start with a boycott of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing with allies including India, Australia, Japan, South Korea and Canada.

“The last Olympics that they had [in 2008] was their coming out. That's how they saw it. They were introducing themselves to the world. This next Olympics, if it goes unscathed, this is their way of showing that they are now the superpower of the world," Haley said as per ANI.

"And if we don't boycott, if we don't do something to really call them out, mark my words: Taiwan is next. And if they take Taiwan, it's all over, because they will think that gives them free rein to grab any territory, not in the region, but anywhere they want to go,” she added.

Even as US lawmakers continue their call for boycotting the Beijing Winter Olympics, US President Joe Biden’s administration has declined for months to reveal its present position on a possible ban. Several Republicans and even House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi who is a Democrat have called for boycotting the games scheduled to take place next year. In particular, these calls are stemmed from the oppression of the Uyghur community by the Chinese government in the remote area of Xinjiang.

Haley denounces G7 and Biden’s joint statement

Reportedly, Haley also denounced the joint statement by Biden and other Group of Seven (G7) leaders that was published earlier this week following the leader’s summit held from June 11 to June 13. While the G7 called out China over human rights abuses in a remote area of Xinjiang and faced heat from Beijing in return, Haley argued that the world’s wealthiest nations should have established that Taiwan is a “sovereign country.”

The former US envoy to UN’s remarks came after, on Tuesday, Taiwan which is claimed by Beijing witnessed the largest daily incursion as more than two dozen Chinese military planes flew into the island’s Air Defence Identified Zones (ADIZ). Even though Chian has never ruled Taiwan, it has claimed the island as its own breakaway province while threatening to use force when necessary. Especially in recent months, Taiwan has repeatedly raised concerns over China’s incursions near Taiwan.

IMAGE: AP