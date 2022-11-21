'If Trump Is Republican Nominee For President In 2024, Party Will Lose': Ex-GOP Speaker

US House Speaker, Nancy Pelosi, one of the most powerful women in American politics, "has had a career to be proud of," former House Speaker Republican Paul Ryan said on ABC’s “This Week." He hailed Pelosi's contribution as he also acknowledged his policy differences with the now-outgoing Speaker who announced that she was stepping down after two stints of four years in her role. Pelosi, earlier last week, made a speech saying that she would not seek reelection after the Democrats narrowly lost control of the House to Republicans in the midterm elections this month.

Pelosi's decision came as the Republicans won back the control of the House and the US Speaker had cautioned the American voters against the red wave following the brutal hammer assault on her husband, Paul Pelosi, late last month in her San Francisco home.

“Obviously, she and I usually disagree on things, but first woman speaker — a career to be proud of,” Ryan said in the televised remarks. “It’s an impressive legacy,” he furthermore added.

If Trump becomes 2024 presidential nominee, Republicans 'will likely lose White House': Ex GOP

The Republican lawmaker also expressed solidarity for the attack on Pelosi's husband Paul, saying that he’s been thinking “about her husband, Paul, a lot these days.” “I just feel so awful about what happened to them,” Ryan noted in a rare condemnation of the act on the Republican side. He also admitted to Trump-appointed candidates' "unexpectedly underwhelming" performance in midterm elections, publicly blaming Donald Trump himself for the defeat.

Republicans will “likely lose the White House" if Trump is the nominee for president in 2024, Ryan stressed. He made a scathing attack against the former President, who was almost twice-impeached as he labelled himself a "Never-Again-Trumper."