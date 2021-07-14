Illinois Becomes First State In US To Mandate Asian American History In Schools

Illinois on Monday became the first US State to push for the public schools to teach history related to the Asian American communities. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the legislation ‘HB 376’ or Teaching Equitable Asian American History Act mandating the Asian American studies for the 2022-2023 school year curriculum. The government took the mega step in order to enable the students to learn about the "rich contributions and traditions of the Asian American and Pacific Islander community,” according to a press release from the state.

The Teaching Equitable Asian American History (TEAACH) Act was signed to spread more awareness among the communities as recently, Asian Americans have become the targets of hate crimes of the US. The Democratic governor Pritzker told a presser that teaching American students about Asian American history will help combat false stereotypes and systemic racism. The act, applicable for all public elementary schools and high schools, will be added Illinois School Code and will come into effect on Jan. 1, 2022. The state in a press release stressed that the content taught in Illinois classrooms should reflect the diversity of the people.

"Today, we are reaffirming our commitment to creating more inclusive school environments," Pritzker said in a statement. "We're making Illinois the first state in the nation to require that Asian American history will be taught in public schools, including a unit about the Asian American experience.” "We are setting a new standard for what it means to truly reckon with our history," Pritzker added. "It's a new standard that helps us understand one another, and, ultimately, to move ourselves closer to the nation of our ideals.”

Milestone decision for 'cross-cultural education'

Meanwhile, House Speaker Emanuel "Chris" Welch (D-Westchester) said, that the TEAACH legislation will not only better educate all of the young minds about the contributions of Asian Americans and their communities and culture, but it will give the Asian Americans students a chance to learn about the experiences and stories they have a personal connection with.

”Illinois is now a leader for the entire nation, and it's our children, our future, who will be better because of it,” Welsh said, in the press release. The milestone decision will offer students of all backgrounds cross-cultural education. State Senator Ram Villivalam (D-Chicago), who is a son of Indian immigrants stated that the historic measure makes Illinois the first state in the nation to set a standard for “culturally competent” Asian American history curriculum.