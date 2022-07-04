Last Updated:

Illinois Independence Day Parade: At Least 25 Shots Fired By Shooter; Probe Still On

Nobody has been taken in custody at this moment. Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said that police cordoned off downtown area.

At least 25 shots were fired at at 4th of July Independence Day parade in north of Chicago in Highland Park, Illinois, US. People are feared dead and several others are wounded, although the figure of casualties hasn't been officially disclosed. US Congressman Brad Schneider, who represents the district, tweeted that he is hearing of reports of "loss of life". 

Chicago Sun Times reported that said that there are blankets placed over bloodied bodies on the side of the walkway on the street where the parade was organised. Footages on social media showed parade attendees fleeing for their life while the shots were fired. SWAT teams have responded on the scene. Nobody has been taken in custody at this moment. Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering said that the police has cordoned off the shooting area, that is the downtown area.

Shots fired after 10 a.m. local time

Lake County Sheriff's Office informed on Twitter. Sounds of gunshots resonated in the crowd shortly after the parade started at 10 a.m. local time. It is being reported that multiple people have been shot dead at the scene and bodies were laden on the sidewalk in pool of blood as the police responded to the incident and talked to people in Highland Park, Ill.

The authorities at the Highland Park scrambled to cancel the Independence Day event and urged the people to avoid the area, according to press reports. Nearby Deerfield canceled its festivities as a result of the shooting.

"People started saying `There's a shooter, there's a shooter, there a shooter,"' Glickman told the Associated Press. "So we just ran. We just ran. It's like mass chaos down there,” an eye witness told Fox 32. "I'm so freaked out," she said. "It's just so sad,” another person attending the parade said. 

Schneider informed on Twitter that he is at the scene and expressed “condolences to the family and loved ones” of those who may have been shot. A law enforcement source that was in the area told Fox 32 reporters that  at least one person is fatally shot and there are multiple others who have been wounded. The shooting started barely 10 minutes after the parade began. 

