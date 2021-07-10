'I'm Honoured': Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti On Being Nominated As US Envoy To India

“I am so honoured,” said Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti on July 10 as he accepted the official nomination of US Ambassador to India by US President Joe Biden. Soon after Biden announced his nomination, Garcetti said in a statement, “Today, the President announced that I am his nominee to serve as US Ambassador to India. I am honoured to accept his nomination to serve in this role.” If confirmed by the Senate, the Los Angeles mayor would replace Kenneth Juster who served as US envoy in India during former US President Donald Trump administration.

Just earlier this week, Juster was appointed as a distinguished official at the Council on Foreign Relations. Biden announced Garcetti’s nomination along with several other ambassadors. Garcetti said in a statement, “I love Los Angeles and will always be an Angeleno. I want you to know that every day I am your Mayor, I will continue to lead this city like it is my first day on the job, with passion, focus, and determination.”

“I have committed my life to service –– as an activist, as a teacher, as a naval officer, as a public servant, and if confirmed, next as an ambassador. Part of that commitment means that when your nation calls, you answer that call,” he said.

“And should I be confirmed, I’ll bring this same energy, commitment, and love for this city to my new role and will forge partnerships and connections that will help strengthen Los Angeles’ place on the world stage,” he added.

White House nominates four ambassadors

The White House said that Eric M Garcetti has been the Mayor of the City of Los Angeles since 2013. Prior to that, he served 12 years as a member of the City Council including six as Council President. Meanwhile, US President also nominated Denise Bauer as his envoy to Monaco; Peter D. Haas to Bangladesh; and Bernadette M. Meehan as his top diplomat to Chile. For Garcetti, the White House said in a statement, “He has lived and conducted field work on nationalism, ethnicity, and human rights in Southeast Asia and Northeast Africa.”

