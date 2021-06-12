'I'm In Whale's Mouth': Humpback Whale Gulps And Spits Out Cape Cod Lobsterman

In a story no less than a miracle, an American lobsterman was swallowed by a humpback whale in whole but was later spat out. Michael Packard, whose job is to pick lobsters from the ocean bottom, said that he was 45 feet deep in water off the coast of Provincetown, Cape Cord on Friday when he “ felt this huge bump, and everything went dark”. "A humpback whale tried to eat me...I am very bruised up but have no broken bones," wrote Packard asserting that he was under the giant’s mouth for about 30 to 40 seconds.

'I'm in whale's mouth'

At first, he thought that he was attacked by a shark, only to realize that there were no teeth. Describing his experience to CBS affiliate WBZ-TV, Packard said that it was then that he realized that he was inside a whale’s mouth and the marine mammal was trying to swallow him. He then thought about his wife and two boys, aged 12 and 15.

“Then I realized, oh my God, I’m in a whale’s mouth ... and he’s trying to swallow me,” he said. “And I thought to myself OK, this is it — I’m finally — I’m gonna di," he was quoted by AP.

As soon as the lobsterman began to struggle, the humpback whale, he said, went up to the surface and started shaking his head. Soon, Packard was in the air and after a few seconds, he landed on water. He said that he was “free” and “floated” in the water till his crewmate, found him through the bubbles of his oxygen respirator and got him back on the boat. The lobsterman was immediately rushed to the hospital. Later, his sister, Cynthia Packard, told the Cape Cod Times that her brother broke a leg, but he said later that his legs are just bruised. Humpback whales are not known to be aggressive and the incident is being deemed as an accident.

