'I'm Not Here To Steal': Delivery Man Shares Video Capturing 'everyday' Racism In US

A recording by a coloured delivery man being questioned by a white man in an opulent San Francisco neighbourhood has, once again, triggered the debate around ‘everyday racism’ in the US. The video started doing rounds of the internet immediately after the courier man from the Lost Soul Courier Collective shared it on Instagram. “John’ asks me to show I.D. while I’m delivering Narcan in Pacific Heights,” he wrote describing the incident.

"Everyone who grew up here knows that there is an invisible line drawn on the corner of Fillmore and Sutter that separates pac heights from uptown Fillmore, a line which I rarely care to cross(because this type of thing is a common occurrence in my everyday life). On this particular day, I found myself on the wrong side of the line," he wrote.

In the nearly eight-minute-long video, the white man, who identified himself as John- could be repeatedly seen probing the delivery man, asking him to verify his identity. Irked by his repeated questions, the courier guy in turn asks the man about his identification. “What’s your address? since you've been asking for an identification,” he says.

'Calling the cops'

The White man, donning a dark coloured T-shirt and a baseball cap, then quickly points out "you’re in the neighbourhood”. As they get into a brawl, the courier man then tells the 'racist' that “you are the reason why people like me get killed.” As the clip progresses, the white man then threatens to call the cops. As they get into a confrontation, the delivery man says he wasn't there to pilfer and was only doing his job.

“I am not here to steal sh*t," he asserted. Addressing pac residents, he says, "Go good something positive with your money instead of sitting in your castle and recording me". He then looks at the White man and asserts, "You did not have to do it at all, I’ve been here all my life and every time I come around you, a person like you has a problem with the person looking like me."

The incident happens shortly after the first anniversary of Black Lives Matter protests and ongoing demonstrations to stop Asian Hate. "I can understand how infuriating it is to be going about your day, and then some nosy nobody decides to get all up in your business," wrote an Instagram user sympathising with the coloured man. " am so sorry you went through that,thank you for your work!," added another.

