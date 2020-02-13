'I'm Not Stupid': Man Denies Slapping Endangered Monk Seal In Hawaii

A video showing a man slapping an endangered monk seal had taken the internet by storm, however, now according to international reports he has said that he was just recording a stranger. The video was originally posted on TikTok by Eric Mustevoy with background music of Akon's song. However, it started making rounds on various social media platforms and received over a hundred thousand views with most of the netizens criticising the man in the video.

According to international media reports, the video was shot in O'ahu beach in Hawaii, it also shows the monk seal being agitated with the disturbance caused by the man running away. However, since many people called for the man to be fined, the original video from TikTok has been deleted and the user also apologised for sharing it initially. However, Mustevoy has denied that it was not him in the video and blamed it on a stranger.

Mustevoy was 'just recording'

Amid the increasing backlash against Mustevoy, he also said that he was “just recording” the video and captured the incident. He reportedly explained that most people were seen taking pictures with the monk seal, however, one man, a stranger to Mustevoy, slapped the seal. He further completely denied doing such an action in the first place, because according to Mustevoy he knows it is illegal and he “wouldn't be stupid to post” if he had done that.

Meanwhile, according to international reports, the original caption to the video shared on TikTok by Mustevoy was, “@alextsvor got me into TikTok”. But, Eric's acquaintance, Alex has also denied having any relation with the video which went viral. While talking to a media outlet, Alex confessed that he has “never been to Hawaii” adding that he respects and enjoys nature. The person mentioned under the original video also said he has “no idea why that Eric kid tagged me under his post”.

The Hawaiin monk seal has become an endangered animal due to several threats including fishing net entanglements, diseases. Furthermore, it is illegal to disturb or harm them in federal and state law.

