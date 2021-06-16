'I’m Writing Like Crazy' Says Donald Trump On Upcoming ‘book Of All Books’, No Takers Yet

Former United States President Donald Trump announced that he is working on a “book of all books”. On June 11, Trump in a statement insisted that he was “writing like crazy” to produce what would become “the book of all books”. The major figures in US publishing have reportedly said that no big house is likely to touch a memoir by the former president.

Donald Trump book finds no takers

One major figure in the book publishing industry revealed that it would be too hard to get a book that was factually correct, reported Politico.

The Republican leader had claimed to have turned down two book deals because it wasn’t the right time. He also claimed to be “working on a much more important project”.

Although Trump did not reveal the name of the publishers. On June 15, Politico reported that Penguin Random House, Hachette, Harper Collins, Macmillan and Simon & Schuster said they have not heard about potential book offers, and most said that they would not touch a Trump book. In a statement to Politico,

One publishing insider told Politico that he was skeptical about Trump's claim of getting two offers for book publishing. Adding that president "screwed" over so many publishers before he ran for president and none of the big 5 publishers would work with him anymore. Another said that if he cannot admit to losing elections, "how would we publish that?". Keith Urbahn of Javelin told the website that the deal of the book does not matter, the project would bring headache that would far outweigh the potential in the eyes of a publisher. Adding that a publisher willing to take on Trump's book is looking at a fact-checking nightmare and an exodus of other authors.

It is worth noting that Trump already has his name attributed to several books, including the 1987 book ‘Trump: The Art of the Deal’. He also has his name on more than a dozen books related to real estate and business.

IMAGE: AP