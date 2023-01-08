Immigration Woes Cast Shadow Over Biden's First US-Mexico Border Visit As President

US President Joe Biden is set to visit the Mexican city of El Paso on the southern border of Texas on Sunday to meet local officials and address enforcement operations along the US-Mexico border. The US President's visit is expected to expand legal pathways for migrants from Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua and crack down on illegal entry, according to a CNBC report.

This is the first time Biden is visiting Mexico as President. Republicans have lambasted Biden for not making the visit earlier and for the federal government's immigration policies.

Joe Biden, during a White House briefing Thursday, said, "As long as America is the land of freedom and opportunity, people are going to try to come here."

Accompanied by Vice President Kamala Harris, Biden said the federal government's new actions will help improve the immigration situation. He did, however, give a caveat that the steps will not solve the border problem which will require comprehensive immigration legislation.

An eventual end of Title 42

Ahead of Biden's visit, US officials seem to be taking steps to eventually end Title 42, a World War II-era public health order reinforced during the COVID-19 pandemic that allowed expulsion of migrants on public health grounds.

These steps include extension of migrant parole allowing entry and temporary work authorisation to a maximum of 30,000 people from Venezuela, Cuba, Haiti and Nicaragua every month.

This policy, which was previously only available to Venezuelan nationals, has significantly reduced the number of individuals attempting to enter the US illegally, according to the White House.

Those who are eligible for sponsorship and pass background checks will be able to come to the U.S. for a period of up to two years under the new rules.

However, those who attempt to cross the borders of Panama, Mexico, or the U.S. without proper authorisation will be ineligible and may be expelled to Mexico, which will accept up to 30,000 people per month from these four countries.

The aim of the rules is to encourage more potential migrants to apply for entry to the U.S. from their current locations, rather than embarking on a risky journey to the border, as per a report from ABC news.

Supreme Court on Title 42

Last month, US Supreme Court decided that Title 42 should remain for the time being. Over two million people have been deported under Title 42 till date.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said at a press briefing on Thursday, "Title 42 or not, the border is not open."

Biden is scheduled to travel to Mexico City on Monday and Tuesday to attend the North American Leaders' Summit.

Mexico is currently witnessing a wave of violence following the arrest of El Chapo's son, which has resulted in a fight between Mexican authorities and Sinaloa cartel.