Imprisoned Ex-FBI Agent Who Tipped Off Bulger Seeks Release On Medical Grounds

Ex-FBI agent detained for working with Irish American crime boss James “Whitey” Bulger has sought a medical release from a prison in Florida for next week, which will be streamed live. John “Zip” Connolly was sentenced to 40-year in prison for tipping Bulger about World Jai Alai President John Callahan, who was about to implicate his gang, following which, Callahan was shot dead in Fort Lauderdale in 1982. The former FBI agent was an undercover support for mobster’s murderous reign in South Boston, and the two were convicted in 2008 and are being held at the Reception and Medical Center in Lake Butler, Florida, according to sources of Associated Press, familiar with the development. On Wednesday, next week, Florida Commission on Offender Review will conduct a hearing into the formal request turned in by Connolly’s attorney, who has been seeking a release for the defendant on medical ground.

[Former FBI agent John Connolly, looks on during his trial in Miami-Dade Circuit Court in Miami on Jan. 15, 2009. Photo: Peter Andrew Bosch/AP]

“It’s on the docket for the 17th and he’s seeking a conditional medical release,” commission spokesperson Angela Meredith told reporters. A majority vote would lead to Connolly’s release, she said. Connolly’s appeal for release, alleging he is either “terminally ill or medically incapacitated”, is scheduled to stream to the public via the Florida Commission on Offender Review website at 10 am, Wednesday. Sources of Boston Herald revealed, that Connolly’s Cambridge lawyer, Peter Mullane, will ask the Florida Commission to grant conditional bail to his 80-year-old client, as he is ill with melanomas and diabetes.

Informant for America’s 'most wanted'

Connolly, who faces a charge for second-degree murder, is confirmed as ‘dying’ due to ‘two serious ailments’ by his attorney, however, the three commissioners alleged that they would weigh what’s best for public safety. A bail plea was denied to the former FBI agent in April, last year, due to a pandemic situation. His counterpart, James “Whitey” Bulger, meanwhile, was beaten to death in West Virginia prison in 2018. The former has served 10 years in prison after his conviction in 2002 on charges of racketeering and obstruction of justice for protecting members of Bulger's Winter Hill Gang from prosecution. For over 16 years, Bulger was one of America’s most wanted men and was detained in California in 2011.

(Image Credit: AP)