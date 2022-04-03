In California, 6 People Killed & 9 Others Left Injured In Sacramento Shooting; Probe On

Six people have died and at least nine people have been wounded after a shooting in Sacramento, California. According to the Sacramento Police department, the shooting incident happened early Sunday morning, according to AP. Sacramento police spokesperson Sgt. Zach Eaton has revealed that the incident happened in the area of 10th and J Streets, CNN reported.

Sacramento Police tweeted, "Officers located at least 15 shooting victims, including 6 who are deceased." The Sacramento Police has announced that the area from 9th Street to 13th Street is closed between L Street & J Street. The area has been closed by the authorities as officials are conducting the investigation into the shooting incident which has reported multiple victims. According to the tweet of the Sacramento Police department, the conditions remain unknown so far. People have been advised to avoid the area as police personnel continue to be present in the region and the scene remains active.

🚨 K Street Shooting Update🚨



Officers located at least 15 shooting victims, including 6 who are deceased. There will be a media staging area at 9th St/K St. Continue to follow this thread for updates. #kstreetshooting #sacramentopolice #sacpd — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 3, 2022

9th Street to 13th Street between L Street & J Street closed: Sacramento Police

Emergency workers and police officials were present at the shooting scene. The Sacramento Police tweeted, "ADVISORY: 9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J St as officers investigate a shooting with multiple victims. Conditions unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active." According to AP, videos shared on Twitter showed people running through the streets as they heard the sound of gunfire. The videos reportedly showed ambulances being sent to the area where the shooting incident unfolded.

ADVISORY: 9th St to 13th St is closed between L St & J St as officers investigate a shooting with multiple victims. Conditions unknown at this time. Please avoid the area as a large police presence will remain and the scene remains active. Please follow this thread for updates. pic.twitter.com/lGhUJCnLWe — Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) April 3, 2022

(With Inputs from AP)

Image: AP