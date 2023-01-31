In Canada's Brampton, Gauri Shankar Mandir Defaced With Anti-India Graffiti; Probe On

Gauri Shankar Mandir, an eminent Hindu Temple in Canada's Brampton has been targeted with Anti-India graffiti, inciting massive outrage among the Indian community. The Indian Consulate General in Toronto has issued a statement condemning the act, saying that the defacing of the temple has caused deep offense and sentiments of the Indian community residing in Canada have been hurt.

#BREAKING | Another Hindu temple defaced in Canada's Brampton with Anti-India graffiti. pic.twitter.com/RrQCfAfSqc — Republic (@republic) January 31, 2023

Issuing a statement, the consulate office on Tuesday said, “The hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt the sentiments of the Indian community in Canada. We have raised our concerns on the matter with Canadian authorities." Notably, the Canadian authorities are currently investigating the incident.

We strongly condemn defacing of Gauri Shankar Mandir in Brampton,a symbol of Indian heritage, with anti-India graffiti. The hateful act of vandalism has deeply hurt sentiments of Indian community in Canada. We have raised our concerns on the matter with Canadian authorities. — IndiainToronto (@IndiainToronto) January 30, 2023

Lately, there have been a series of such incidents. At least three similar acts of vandalism have been recorded in Canada since last July. Last September, the Indian Foreign Ministry issued a strongly worded statement, saying there has been a “sharp increase” in hate crimes against Indians and other “anti-India activities” in Canada. New Delhi had urged the Canadian government to properly investigate the incidents.

The country’s national statistical office, Statistics Canada has reported a 72 percent increase in hate crimes targeting religion, sexual orientation and race in Canada between 2019 and 2021. As a result, Minority communities have become more fearful, especially the Indian community, which makes up nearly 4% of the population of Canada and is the fastest-growing demographic. Notably, Indian officials have been raising the issue of frequent attacks on the Indian community by pro-Khalistani elements in Canada.