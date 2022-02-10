In Chile, Man Left Hanging On Paraglider After It Takes Flight: Reports

In Chile, a ground worker who was helping two individuals on a paragliding aircraft was pulled up into the air by a burst of wind on Monday. The worker was without any safety harness. The terrifying event took place in Las Vizcachas, Puento Alto, Cordillera Province, central Chile and was caught on camera by one of the paragliders. As per the video footage, the worker was seen to be dangling by his hands when the paragliding aircraft was pulled off from the ground and into the air, Lad Bible reported.

Further, the event was reported to Chile's air travel regulator, the General Directorate of Civil Aeronautics (DGAC), and an inquiry has been initiated, the reported.

DGAC compiling all the background of the case

The incident took place when on the top of the launch area, a paragliding instructor and a student were hooked to a harness that was affixed to a parachute wing. They were seen to be wearing all of the necessary gear, including crash helmets, while, the ground worker was not. Further, when the paraglider was being helped by the ground worker, the aircraft was buffeted by a powerful gust of wind. As the aircraft started to move higher, the pilot saw the worker was dangling dangerously from his craft.

According to the Lad Bible report, as the paragliders ascended even higher, the worker was left clinging onto the front of the harness. Luckily, the lead paraglider was able to navigate the aircraft down to the ground before things could go out of hand. They also changed its route to get it closer to a hill. After getting as low as possible, the worker released the paraglider and jumped to the land below.

Following the incident, a DGAC spokesperson said that in response to the footage circulating on social media “of an incident involving a paraglider in the village of Las Vizcachas, in the commune of Puente Alto, the DGAC is compiling all the background of the case,” Daily Mail reported.

(Image: Unsplash)