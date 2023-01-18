In Dallas, 11-year-old Boy Fatally Shot By 14-year-old Girl After She Missed Her Target

A 14-year-old girl was arrested by Dallas police on Monday after she fatally shot an 11-year-old boy while fighting with another girl in the parking lot of the complex. The police reached the scene at around 2 pm at the Signature at Southern Oaks Apartments. Police officials said an investigation into the matter was underway.

"One juvenile suspect retrieved a handgun and shot in the direction of the female she was fighting; however, the shot struck a male juvenile bystander," police said in a statement.

Dallas: 11-year-boy fatally shot by a 14-year-old girl during a dispute

Following the shooting, the victim, identified as De’Evan McFall, was taken to a nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. A police official also said that the accused girl ran from the scene but was later detained and charged with murder. A gun was recovered during the investigation, according to the agency. As of now, the name of the accused has not been released due to their ages.

Vashunte Settles, who identified the boy as her son, said the victim died in front of her. "Me having to witness it and be there... I’m never gonna get over it," she told the affiliate KTVT reported CNN. Settles further said her daughter was fighting with a 14-year-old girl who suddenly pulled out a gun and fired at her, missing her but hitting De'Evan.

"He was so innocent. He definitely didn’t deserve it," Settles said. "I just wish the younger generation would stop and think before they do irrational things because, in this situation, I’m not the only one hurting."

De’Evan was in the fifth standard at the DeSoto Independent School District. The school authorities expressed grief over the incident and said, "Losing a student is one of the most difficult experiences one can have as an educator; it is akin to losing a child as these are our children." ISD Superintendent of Schools Usamah Rodgers said, "My heart and condolences go out to the McFall family." DeSoto ISD will continue to wrap its arms around the family of De’Evan McFall, as well as his school family and our entire district.