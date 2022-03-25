In Europe, Joe Biden Backs Russia's Ouster From G-20, Warns China & Assures Aid To Ukraine

Russia's unrelenting military aggression on its neighbour Ukraine was the predominant focus point of POTUS Joe Biden's address at the NATO meeting held in Brussel today. During the meeting, the US President touched down on a slew of prevalent issues including China's stance on the conflict, humanitarian and military aid to war-ravaged Ukraine and many more. A key takeaway from the President's address was his demand for Russia's ouster from the G20 bloc.

Biden warns China of 'consequences' if continuing with their pro-Russian stance

Censuring China over its stance on the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Joe Biden mentioned he had a straightforward conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping a few days ago and asserted that Beijing will face consequences if found that it is helping Russia in the latter's military aggression. Furthermore, Biden claimed that while speaking to President Xi Jinping, he indicated that he would be putting China into jeopardy if he continues to help Russia. He also claimed that China is aware that their economic future has much more close ties with the West than it has to Russia and he said he hoped that Beijing does not engage with Russia on the road ahead.

Biden on food shortage inflicted by economic sanctions

Biden also stated that they discussed that there is an immediate requirement to set up NATO and EU a system wherein they have an organisation looking at who has violated the sanctions and when and where they have been violated, saying that's something they are planning to incorporate soon. Speaking on the food shortages as a result of sanctions imposed on Russia, he acknowledged that Russia and Ukraine are two of the largest wheat-producing countries. He further stated that US and Canada also produce significant amounts of wheat and he discussed how they can increase and disseminate more rapidly. He further claimed that they also discussed how they can work to levitate the concerns related to food shortage. He also mentioned the need for deploying humanitarian assistance including for food.

Putin should be removed from the G20 meeting

The US President further stated that President Putin should be removed from the G20 meeting and if that does not happen due to some reason they will ask to have Ukraine as the observer in the meeting in Indonesia later this year. When asked if Russia uses chemical weapons, would it trigger a military response by NATO, Biden stated that they will make a decision over time. In the meantime, the US President also announced that they will be sending 1 billion USD humanitarian aid to Ukraine and 2 billion military aid.