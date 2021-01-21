In Final Address, Trump Promises To Be 'back In Some Form'; Netizens React With Memes

Former United States President Donald Trump while bidding goodbye to his Presidency said that he will be 'back in some form'. This has been triggering memes all over social media as netizens express their views on Trump’s Presidency. While making his farewell speech, Trump did not mention Biden a single time. He also shied away from acknowledging the Democratic leader's win in the presidential election. Although, the 45th President did wish success to the "new administration" as he extended his best wishes.

Netizens share memes

While some are sharing happy GIFs on Trump’s departure, others are calling him a ‘loser. Most of Trump's speech covered the 'accomplishments' his administration had achieved in the last four years. Trump highlighted some of the key work his administration had done since 2017, including "tax-cut reforms, slashing job-killing regulations". Let’s have a look at what netizens have shared on social media.

Read: US Inauguration 2021: Trump Leaves Note For Biden And A Promise To 'be Back In Some Form'

TRUMP IS GONE! WE HAVE PREVAILED! SEND ME ALL OF THE MEMES, GIFS AND VIDEOS IN THE LAND! pic.twitter.com/ABFl8FqE70 — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) January 20, 2021

Here comes Madame Vice President Kamala Harris!💙❤️🇺🇲 What a fantastic day for America!😊🤗 pic.twitter.com/qgriZhrT3f — Lisa Treen (@lisalovesgolfin) January 20, 2021

More people attended my son's Elementary School graduation then came to see Donald Trump off this morning. pic.twitter.com/Hv2grbUHkv — Red (@Redpainter1) January 20, 2021

RIP Trump... He never got out of the meme😢 pic.twitter.com/kezcs2JzT3 — Maxmoefoe Burner (@MaxmoefoeBurner) January 20, 2021

I'm gonna miss Trump being president.



I hope he tries again in 2024. Just for the memes. pic.twitter.com/PbG3nCXjiA — MEME BASTARD CHARLES KHAN (@masked_bastard) January 20, 2021

These are my last Trump memes. Until the perp-walks. pic.twitter.com/CVaAqRJdQF — RaRa Avis Press Total Memescaping 💙 (@RaRaAvisPress) January 20, 2021

Meanwhile, Trump’s era in Washington is over as he has left the White House. According to reports, Trump and his wife Melania are being flown in Marin One to Joint Base Andrews in Maryland where he will be holding of a “sending off” ceremony, which was due to start at 8:00 AM (local time). During his departure, the outgoing President spoke to reporters and said that it was “great honour” for him to serve the country.

Read: Trump In Talks To Set Up Own Political Party; Drops Big Hint In Farewell Speech: Reports

Trump will reportedly be making his massive Mar-a-Lago estate on an island off the coast of Palm Beach in Florida his permanent home as his tumultuous presidency comes to an end. Trump planned his sending-off ceremony at a military base in Maryland. As reported by New York Post, moving trucks were seen at Trump’s Palm Beach residence as he reluctantly embraces his defeat in the presidential elections.

Read: US Inauguration 2021: Trump Leaves Note For Biden And A Promise To 'be Back In Some Form'

Also Read: Trump To Make Florida Estate, The 'Winter White House' His Permanent Home: Report

(Image Credits: AP)