In a shocking incident, an elderly woman who was taking her dog for a walk near a lake was pulled by a 10-foot alligator into the water and killed.

The resident of Flordia, US, 85-year-old Gloria Serge was walking with her pet on Monday alongside a lake outside Spanish Lakes Fairways when the reptile came out of the water and dragged her towards the lake after attempting to take her dog. Notably, alligator attacks are rare in Flordia, but the latest incident has shocked the residents who now fear going near the lake.

According to a report published by the NewYork Post, the old woman tried to escape the attack, but the reptile was fast enough to bite her feet, drag them, and attack the dog. Reports say, that Serge tried hard to save her pet from the reptile's massive jaws, but she was dragged underwater and killed in the shocking attack. One neighbor who called the police said she tried to help Serge while calling 911 but couldn't help her.

"There’s a woman in the lake! The alligator’s got her! "I think she’s gone. Oh, my God!" said Carol Thomas while talking over the call. Thomas said she even tried using a pole to pull Serge to safety, but "there is no way I could have gotten to her sooner," she told the outlet.

"It’s horrible for her family." It’s just horrible. It's just horrible. And her friends; I spoke to a couple of her friends yesterday who are devastated. Meanwhile, alligator trapper Robert Lilly, who was called to catch the predator, said that "it was definitely a fight." "[We] snagged him on the bottom. He never surfaced. "He stayed down the whole time," Lilly said.

The reptile was later taken away by a team from Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. While speaking to the PEOPLE news website, the FWC said the organization "places the highest priority on public safety and administers a Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program (SNAP) to address complaints concerning specific alligators believed to pose a threat to people, pets or property." As per the commission, around 1.3 million alligators live in Florida, and nearly 9500 nuisance alligators—which are described as being at least 4 feet in length and can pose "a threat to people, pets, or property"—were killed in the state. Under the Statewide Nuisance Alligator Program, the commission aims to actively address alligator threats in underdeveloped areas.

Image: Unsplash/Representative