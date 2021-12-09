In Ghislaine Maxwell's Trial, Photos Of British Socialite With Epstein Emerge As Evidence

In a rare unveiling linked to British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell and disgraced financier late Jeffrey Epstein’s child sex trafficking trial in New York, a trove of photographs giving a glimpse into their private conduct were presented to the jurors, wherein the pair was spotted getting intimate. At the trial, prosecutors revealed exhibits of photos, word documents, hard drives found in Epstein’s Epstein’s Upper East Side mansion in 2019, some labelled as “gmax.”

Stephen Flatley, an FBI analyst, read excerpts of the computer files out loud. It, however, remained unclear to the jurors who had drafted those profiles, and further context was not disclosed, according to the transcripts from the trial and FBI analyst Kimberly Meder’s hearing reports.

Federal prosecutors produced the images as evidence of how close the late millionaire paedophile Epstein was with the 59-year-old British socialite Maxwell, now standing a trial, facing criminal charges for allegedly recruiting and grooming minor girls to be sexually abused Epstein from 1994 to 2004. Shockingly, in one of the photos, Maxwell is seen giving Epstein a foot rub on his private jet, and in another Epstein has his arm around Maxwell.

Sarah Ransome, an alleged victim of Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell, outside the courthouse during Maxwell's trial in New York. Credit: AP

At least three photos showed Maxwell inappropriately rubbing his feet on her body during a trip on his private jet. Prosecutors argued that Epstein and Maxwell have been “partners in crime.” Two accusers in the indictment earlier this week testified that Maxwell also sexually abused them while they prepared paid massage rooms for the disgraced financier.

“Jeffrey and Ghislaine have been together, a couple for the last 11 years,” Flatley read the profile. “They are, contrary to what many people think, rarely apart—I almost always see them together.” “Ghislaine is highly intelligent, and great company with a ready smile and an infectious laugh who always puts one at one’s ease, and always makes one feel welcome,” the document read in the court continued, as per the trscripts of the trial.

Maxwell and Epstein 'partners in crime': Prosecutors

The disturbing photographs were revealed during the testimony of FBI agent Kimberly Meder, who recovered evidence including binders of CDs and tens of thousands of photographs when the feds raided Jeffrey Epstein’s Manhattan mansion in 2019. The never-before-seen images depicted the deceased American sex trafficker and Maxwell embracing, flirting, riding a motorbike, lounging on a patio and kissing in his private jet, cabin and various other places.

The evidence negates the defendant British socialite’s denial of having a role in Epstein’s trafficking case. She pleaded not guilty and maintained her innocence contradicting that she played any key role in grooming underage girls for paedophile financier, and was partisan in alleged sex-trafficking as prime scheduler and recruiter.

Jeffrey Epstein. Vredit: Twitter/@trackertrialnew

US attorney’s Office for the Southern District of New York was briefed that Maxwell and Epstein’s enterprise ran a “pyramid scheme of abuse” and the now jailed Maxwell allured young girl victims on behalf of Epstein.

During the opening argument, assistant US Attorney Lara Pomerantz told jurors, “even when she was not in the room, make no mistake, she knew exactly what Epstein was going to do to those children when she sent them to him inside the massage rooms, massage rooms inside the houses the defendant ran for over a decade.”

Maxwell 'essential to the scheme'

“When the defendant sent a 14-year-old girl into a massage room with an adult man, she knew exactly what was going to happen,” she said, adding that Maxwell was “essential” to the scheme. Some images presented to the court showed flyers presumably created by the British socialite that read ‘Help Wanted’ for massage therapist recruitment for Epstein. ‘Are you a massage therapist ?? Work in Palm Beach home,’ the flyer, written entirely in caps read. It also offered attractive pay and promised only weekend shifts.

Last week, photos from the 2005 FBI raid of Epstein's residence in Florida were produced that depicted his bathrooms and bedrooms but did not show explicitly sexual items. His green massage table was unveiled in the court during a former Palm Beach police officer’s testimony, who said, that he had retrieved the item during a raid at the late financier’s property.