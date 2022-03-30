In Historic First, Joe Biden Signs Legislation Making Lynching Federal Hate Crime In US

US President Joe Biden on Tuesday signed into law a bill that made lynching a federal hate crime. Addressing the civil rights leaders present at the signing ceremony in the White House Rose Garden, the President asserted that racism is not a relic of a bygone era and did not hold back in describing the grim history of racism in America. Moments after signing the bill, Biden said as many as 4,400 Blacks between 1877 and 1950 suffered from such atrocity.

“Lynching was a pure terror to enforce the lie that not everyone, not everyone belongs in America, not everyone is created equal,” Biden said. “Terror, to systematically undermine hard, hard-fought civil rights. Terror, not just in the dark of the night, but in broad daylight. Innocent men, women and children are hung by nooses from trees. Bodies burned and drowned and castrated. Their crimes? Trying to vote, trying to go to school, to try and own a business or preach the gospel," he added.

Congress first considered the anti-lynching legislation some 120 years ago, beginning with a bill introduced in 1900 by North Carolina Rep. George Henry White. He was then the only Black member of Congress. The signature by President Biden ended more than 100 years of failed efforts by the federal government to eliminate and outlaw lynching.

Emmett Till Antilynching Law

Signed by the President of the US, the bill is now named Emmett Till Antilynching Law. Till was a 14-year-old Black boy from Chicago who was brutally murdered in Mississippi in 1955 by a group of White men for "allegedly whistling at a white woman." The murder sparked nationwide outrage and triggered and galvanized civil rights movements against lynching in America.

The Emmett Till Antilynching Law for the first time explicitly acknowledges how racial violence left a lasting scar on the nation. As many as 4,743 people were lynched from 1882 to 1968 and 3,446 of them were Black, according to Tuskegee University, which collects records on lynchings.

In an impassioned speech, Biden in an empathetic tone asked "(What are) their crimes?" He continued, "Trying to vote. Trying to go to school, Trying to own a business, or preaching the gospel. False accusations of murder, arson, and robbery (for) simply being Black." The US leader went on to thank Congressional Black Caucus members and other guests for "never giving up" and pushing for the law. While speaking about the struggle to get the law into books, Biden highlighted that the House assessed "Racial hate isn't an old problem--- it is a persistent problem. And hate never goes away. It only hides."

The law allows the prosecution of those involved in lynching. It states, those committing lynching, when it leads to death or serious bodily injury, will be punishable by up to 30 years in prison and fines. Bill 422-3, introduced by Rep. Bobby Rush of Illinois, was passed by the House in February with only three lawmakers opposing it. It was passed by the Senate on Monday with unanimous consent.

