In Line With New Education Policy, US State Dept Designs Specialised Courses For Indians

The United States (US) State Department has launched an educational program in line with India's New Education Policy (NEP) to create a new pathway for Indian students to pursue a one-year professional master's degree with an industrial specialization in American universities.

The courses are confined to science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) disciplines and will begin in the fall semester of 2024. Twenty American and over fifteen Indian universities are in talks with the US State Department to explore how they can take advantage of the new educational program with the State Department acting as a facilitator in these discussions.

Once the courses are complete, students will be eligible to stay in the US for up to three years, as per existing and applicable visa rules, to gain work experience in industry and repay student loans.

According to reports, the programme has been designed by Akhilesh Lakhtakia, a Jefferson Science Fellow at the State Department’s South and Central Asia (SCA) bureau. Lakhtakia was brought in from his academic position as a professor of engineering science and mechanics at Penn State University to the US government for a year to study India’s NEP. His mandate was simple, 'come up with a programme beneficial to the US and Indian governments, as well as US universities and Indian students'.

Notably, India has introduced a new education policy after almost two decades through National Education Policy 2020. It aims to make education:

Available to all Indians

Simultaneously global in scope and focused on Indian culture and knowledge systems.

A partnership between the student and educators

The National Education Policy (NEP) envisions an education system that is based on Indian values and culture and that will help to transform India into a knowledge society that is sustainable and equitable.