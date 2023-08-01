In Photos: Massive Wildfire Explodes In California's Mojave Desert, Largest This Season

Quick links:
The massive wildfire in California’s Mojave National Preserve crossed into Nevada amid dangerously high temperatures and raging winds over the weekend.
The York Fire was mapped at roughly 120 square miles (284 square kilometers) on Monday night, with no containment.
The blaze erupted Friday near the remote Caruthers Canyon area of the vast wildland preserve, crossed the state line into Nevada on Sunday and sent smoke further east into the Las Vegas Valley.
Because of low visibility, the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas reported departure delays of nearly two hours, reported AP.
A fire whirl — sometimes called a fire tornado — is a “spinning column of fire” that forms when intense heat and turbulent winds combine, according to the National Park Service.
The vortexes — which can be anywhere from a few feet tall to several hundred feet high, with varying rotational speeds — were spotted Sunday on the north end of the York Fire.
More than 1,300 people were ordered to evacuate their homes Saturday near the community of Aguanga that is home to horse ranches and wineries.
According to AP, the desert hasn’t adapted to fires; such blazes are rare because there are few ignition points in the harsh terrain.
The cause of the York Fire remains under investigation, though authorities say it started on private land within the preserve.