Last Updated:

In Photos: Massive Wildfire Explodes In California's Mojave Desert, Largest This Season

A massive desert wildfire burning out of control in California’s Mojave National Preserve spread rapidly amid erratic winds over the weekend.

US News
 
| Written By
Digital Desk
California Nevada Mojave Desert York Wildfire 2023
1/10
Image: AP

The massive wildfire in California’s Mojave National Preserve crossed into Nevada amid dangerously high temperatures and raging winds over the weekend.

California Nevada Mojave Desert York Wildfire 2023
2/10
Image: AP

The York Fire was mapped at roughly 120 square miles (284 square kilometers) on Monday night, with no containment.

California Nevada Mojave Desert York Wildfire 2023
3/10
Image: AP

The blaze erupted Friday near the remote Caruthers Canyon area of the vast wildland preserve, crossed the state line into Nevada on Sunday and sent smoke further east into the Las Vegas Valley.

California Nevada Mojave Desert York Wildfire 2023
4/10
Image: AP

Because of low visibility, the Harry Reid International Airport in Las Vegas reported departure delays of nearly two hours, reported AP.

California Nevada Mojave Desert York Wildfire 2023
5/10
Image: AP

A fire whirl — sometimes called a fire tornado — is a “spinning column of fire” that forms when intense heat and turbulent winds combine, according to the National Park Service.

California Nevada Mojave Desert York Wildfire 2023
6/10
Image: AP

The vortexes — which can be anywhere from a few feet tall to several hundred feet high, with varying rotational speeds — were spotted Sunday on the north end of the York Fire.

California Nevada Mojave Desert York Wildfire 2023
7/10
Image: AP

More than 1,300 people were ordered to evacuate their homes Saturday near the community of Aguanga that is home to horse ranches and wineries.

California Nevada Mojave Desert York Wildfire 2023
8/10
Image: AP

According to AP, the desert hasn’t adapted to fires; such blazes are rare because there are few ignition points in the harsh terrain.

California Nevada Mojave Desert York Wildfire 2023
9/10
Image: AP

The cause of the York Fire remains under investigation, though authorities say it started on private land within the preserve.

California Nevada Mojave Desert York Wildfire 2023
10/10
Image: AP

Gusty winds and the chance of thunderstorms into Tuesday will heighten the risk of renewed growth, the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection said in a statement.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In Pics: Putin hosts African heads of state for the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg

In Pics: Putin hosts African heads of state for the Russia-Africa Summit in St. Petersburg
In Pics: Typhoon Doksuri hits Taiwan, Philippines & parts of China; displacing thousands

In Pics: Typhoon Doksuri hits Taiwan, Philippines & parts of China; displacing thousands