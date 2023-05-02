Last Updated:

IN PICS: A Look At How Past Incumbent US Presidents Have Fared In Their Re-election Bid

A look at when modern US presidents announced their decisions to seek a 2nd term, what their approval ratings were at the time and how things turned out.

Digital Desk
No president wants to give up the power and prestige that comes with the office after only one term, and Joe Biden is no exception. He’s pushing forward even though polls show otherwise.

Harry Truman was vice president when President Franklin Delano Roosevelt died in 1945. Truman decided to run for a full term of his own, and pulled off a narrow victory with an approval rating of 53%.

Dwight Eisenhower, a Republican, had an approval rating of 75% shortly before he announced his reelection campaign on Feb 29, 1956. He defeated Democratic candidate Adlai Stevenson.

Lyndon Johnson was vice president at the time of Kennedy’s death, and he swiftly ran for his first full term in 1964, winning a landslide victory over Republican Barry Goldwater.

Richard Nixon had an approval rating of 50% when he announced his re-election campaign on Jan 7, 1972. However, he would not finish his second term, resigning in 1974 after the Watergate scandal.

Gerald Ford, a Republican, became president when Nixon stepped down, he announced that he would run for a full term of his own. He had a 52% approval rating the month before. He lost to Jimmy Carter.

Jimmy Carter announced his reelection campaign on Dec. 4, 1979. His approval rating had just hit 51%. Carter was ultimately defeated by Ronald Reagan, a Republican.

Ronald Reagan announced his reelection bid on Jan 29, 1984. His approval rating was 52%. He was 73 and the oldest president in history at the time. He handily defeated Walter Mondale, a Democrat.

After high ratings during the Gulf War, George H. W. Bush's approval subsided to 65% by the time he announced his reelection campaign on Oct 11, 1991. He ultimately lost to Bill Clinton, a Democrat.

Bill Clinton’s approval rating was 47% when he announced that he would run for reelection on April 14, 1995. He rebounded with the help of a growing economy, and he defeated Bob Dole, a Republican.

One month after US forces entered Baghdad, George W. Bush announced he would run for reelection on May 16, 2003. His approval rating was 69% that month. He defeated John Kerry, a Democrat.

Barack Obama, a Democrat, had a 48% approval rating when he announced his reelection campaign on April 4, 2011. He ultimately defeated Mitt Romney, a Republican.

Donald Trump, a Republican, announced that he would run for reelection on June 18, 2019. The previous month, his approval rating was 41%. Joe Biden, a Democrat, defeated Trump.

Biden announced his reelection campaign on April 25. His approval rating was 40% in March. Biden would be 86 at the end of a second term, leading to fears that he’s too old to keep hold the position.

