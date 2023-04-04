In Pics: All The White House Hopefuls Who've Placed Their Bids For 2024 US Elections

Quick links:
The race for 2024 has officially begun with many hats in the ring, especially on the Republican side. Leading the GOP pack is former President Donald Trump who is looking for another term in the WH.
With incumbent President Joe Biden's 2024 presidential bid still awaited, the only other Democrat in the ring at the moment is bestselling author Marianne Williamson who also ran in the 2020 cycle.
Nikki Haley, the former Trump administration ambassador to the UN and former governor of South Carolina, was the first candidate to challenge the former President. Haley is of Indian-Sikh origin.
Haley is being touted as a fresh and diverse face on the US national scene and will very likely be the only woman in the Republican 2024 presidential field.
Another contender against Trump in the GOP is Vivek Ramaswamy, a former tech and finance executive who has gained prominence arguing against "wokeism" and has garnered support for the Republican base.
Asa Hutchinson is Arkansas' former governor and has launched his Republican party Presidential campaign. He has time and again criticised Trump because of his role in the January 6 insurrection.
Many expert-oriented speculations have spotlighted Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis as the strongest contendor to Trump. He has been described as "Trump without the baggage" but he is yet to declare his bid.
US President Biden is stated to officially announce his 2024 campaign for another go at the White House. The debate at the moment surrounds the 80-year-old's age and his ability to lead the nation.
The man to beat in the Republican primary is still former President Donald Trump. Having a stronghold with a significant portion of the GOP base, he has reshaped the Republican Party in his image.