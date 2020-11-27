Last Updated:

In Pics | Americans Celebrate Thanksgiving Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

With several restrictions in place owing to the pandemic, several Thanksgiving feasts on November 26 remained sombre, not held at all or held virtually

Written By Bhavya Sukheja
Thanksgiving 2020
1/9
AP

With the spike in COVID-19 cases, several Thanksgiving feasts on November 26 remained sombre, not held at all or held virtually. 

Thanksgiving 2020
2/9
AP

Even with restrictions in place, balloons were seen in the sky and bands took to the streets for the annual Thanksgiving Parade in several parts of the United States. 

Thanksgiving 2020
3/9
AP

This year's Thanksgiving parade did not take the usual Manhattan route, but was organised in front of Macy’s flagship store. The event was streamed live on television.

Thanksgiving 2020
4/9
AP

More than 12.7 million Americans have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, with deaths topping 262,000 since the start of the pandemic. The country is averaging more than 1,650 deaths per day. 

Thanksgiving 2020
5/9
AP

Many in the United States had their traditional meal of turkey, yams, green beans and rice with family and friends, avoiding dining out.

Thanksgiving 2020
6/9
@JacobMcBishere/Twitter

Thanksgiving is different this year. Zoom and FaceTime calls became a fixture at dinner tables to connect with family members who did not wish to travel.

Thanksgiving 2020
7/9
AP

A New York nursing home also offered drive-up visits for families of residents struggling to celebrate the day alone 

Thanksgiving 2020
8/9
AP

Family members waved goodbye to nursing home residents at the end of their visit at the Hebrew Home at Riverdale on Thanksgiving. 

Thanksgiving 2020
9/9
AP

Things also appeared a bit cramped at several airports as millions of Americans took to the skies and the highways ahead of Thanksgiving, despite warning from healthcare workers. 

