In Pics | Americans Celebrate Thanksgiving Amid COVID-19 Restrictions

Quick links:
With the spike in COVID-19 cases, several Thanksgiving feasts on November 26 remained sombre, not held at all or held virtually.
Even with restrictions in place, balloons were seen in the sky and bands took to the streets for the annual Thanksgiving Parade in several parts of the United States.
This year's Thanksgiving parade did not take the usual Manhattan route, but was organised in front of Macy’s flagship store. The event was streamed live on television.
More than 12.7 million Americans have been diagnosed with the coronavirus, with deaths topping 262,000 since the start of the pandemic. The country is averaging more than 1,650 deaths per day.
Many in the United States had their traditional meal of turkey, yams, green beans and rice with family and friends, avoiding dining out.
Thanksgiving is different this year. Zoom and FaceTime calls became a fixture at dinner tables to connect with family members who did not wish to travel.
A New York nursing home also offered drive-up visits for families of residents struggling to celebrate the day alone
Family members waved goodbye to nursing home residents at the end of their visit at the Hebrew Home at Riverdale on Thanksgiving.