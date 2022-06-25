Last Updated:

In Pics: Americans Rally From Coast To Coast Against SCOTUS' Ruling On Abortion Rights

US Supreme Court, on Friday, overturned the historical Roe v. Wade verdict which first guaranteed federal constitutional protections of abortion rights. 

The ruling has triggered nationwide protests with thousands of Americans taking to the streets to express their outrage. 

Chicago resident Jacqueline Von Edelbe is captured holding a sign alongside other abortion rights demonstrators. 

Civilians rally for abortion rights at the Capitol in Austin, Texas. 

A protester is seen holding 'We won't go back! Protect Roe' placard at the Capitol building in Austin, Texas. 

An abortion rights rally extends down the streets during a demonstration from the National Mall to the Supreme Court.

US VP Kamala Harris also opposed the verdict and said, "millions of women in America will go to bed tonight without access to the health care and reproductive care that they had. 

In Oklahoma, Attorney General immediately enforced the SCOTUS judgment and stated that "abortion is now illegal."

This photo is clicked outside Utah State Capitol. Here, a protester is seen holding a placard that read, 'Bodily autonomy for all.' 

In this photo from May, police officers are seen on bicycles as they disperse pro-choice protesters. 

