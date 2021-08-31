IN PICS: America's Longest War Ends As Last Troops Withdraw From Afghanistan, See Timeline

Quick links:
As the Taliban captured the capital city of Kabul, this was the first US aircraft that flew with embassy officials on August 15.
During initial evacuation process of US, a shocking video had emerged from Kabul where two people were seen falling off from a US aircraft. Thousands had gathered at the airport in an attempt to flee.
After deadly suicide attack where US military personnel and several others lost lives, the Taliban were seen patrolling Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport
With thousands left behind, here is a visual of an Afghan family that was evacuated from Kabul amid the Taliban takeover.
Amidst the evacuation process, several attacks took place in Kabul. This particular visual is from the rocket attack in Kabul for which ISIS-Daesh has claimed responsibility.
Visual of President Joe Biden holding a presidential challenge coin as he speaks with Air Force Col. Chip Hollinger and others on Sunday.
Ending the 20 years of military service in Afghanistan, this is the picture of Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, the last American soldier who boarded the aircraft from the war-torn country.
US aircraft leaving Kabul with last of military soldiers and others. The United States and its allies have already evacuated nearly 1,13,500 people out of Afghanistan with several still left behind.
As United States' completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, here is an emotional visual of soldiers carrying remains of Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights who died in Kabul.
Taliban fighters watched the last US planes disappear into the sky over Afghanistan around midnight Monday and then fired their guns into the air, celebrating victory after 20 years of US' presence.