IN PICS: America's Longest War Ends As Last Troops Withdraw From Afghanistan, See Timeline

US withdrawal from Afghanistan ended today, August 31. Meanwhile, series of incidents took place as the evacuation process started after Taliban's takeover.

First US aircraft that took off from Kabul
As the Taliban captured the capital city of Kabul, this was the first US aircraft that flew with embassy officials on August 15. 

People falling off US aircraft
During initial evacuation process of US, a shocking video had emerged from Kabul where two people were seen falling off from a US aircraft. Thousands had gathered at the airport in an attempt to flee.

Taliban fighters guard as US troops leave
After deadly suicide attack where US military personnel and several others lost lives, the Taliban were seen patrolling Kabul's Hamid Karzai International Airport

Afghan family evacuated from Kabul
With thousands left behind, here is a visual of an Afghan family that was evacuated from Kabul amid the Taliban takeover.

A vehicle damaged by a rocket attack in Kabul
Amidst the evacuation process, several attacks took place in Kabul. This particular visual is from the rocket attack in Kabul for which ISIS-Daesh has claimed responsibility.

US President Jo Biden meets military troops
Visual of President Joe Biden holding a presidential challenge coin as he speaks with Air Force Col. Chip Hollinger and others on Sunday.

Last American soldier who left Kabul
Ending the 20 years of military service in Afghanistan, this is the picture of Maj. Gen. Chris Donahue, the last American soldier who boarded the aircraft from the war-torn country. 

US aircraft that flew from Kabul
US aircraft leaving Kabul with last of military soldiers and others. The United States and its allies have already evacuated nearly 1,13,500 people out of Afghanistan with several still left behind.

Remains of US soldier died in Kabul bombing
As United States' completed its withdrawal from Afghanistan, here is an emotional visual of soldiers carrying remains of Navy Corpsman Maxton W. Soviak, 22, of Berlin Heights who died in Kabul.

Taliban celebrates as US troops leave
Taliban fighters watched the last US planes disappear into the sky over Afghanistan around midnight Monday and then fired their guns into the air, celebrating victory after 20 years of US' presence.

Taliban celebrates as US troops leave
Taliban stand guard inside the Hamid Karzai International Airport after the U.S. withdrawal in Kabul, Afghanistan, Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021.

