IN PICS: Biden Wraps Up 1st Overseas Trip Of Presidency After High-stake Summit With Putin

Biden's 1st overseas trip put his diplomatic philosophy on display, as he rallied traditional US democratic allies to confront new and old challenge.

Joe Biden started his first overseas trip as US President on June 9 with a declaration that "the United States is back". His first stop was a visit at Royal Air Force Mildenhall. 

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden were greeted by British PM Boris Johnson and his wife Carrie before starting the G7 summit.

The eight-day, three-country swing included meetings with leaders of the Group of Seven in scenic Cornwall, England, and a meeting with Queen Elizabeth II at Windsor Castle.

UK's Queen Elizabeth II hosted Biden and his wife at Windsor Castle. Biden said that the Queen was "very gracious" and reminded him of his "mother". 

Biden met with French President Emmanuel Macron on the sidelines of the G7 Summit. The meeting came on the second day of the summit. 

During G7 summit, Jill Biden met with members of the Bude Surf Veterans, a volunteer group that assists United Kingdom military veterans, first responders, and their families.

On the sidelines of the NATO summit in Brussels, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on June 14 said that he held a “fruitful and sincere” meeting with his US counterpart.

Biden was spotted touching a piece of steel from the North Tower of the World Trade Center while visiting a memorial to the September 11 terrorist attacks at NATO headquarters in Brussels.

Joe Biden attended the EU-US summit at the European Council building in Brussels on June 15.

The summit between Biden and Putin was the capstone to the trip. Both leaders seemingly looked for areas where they could work together, whether on Afghanistan or nuclear arms control. 

On June 16, Biden boarded Air Force One at Geneva Airport as he returned to Washington after wrapping up his trip to Europe.

