Last Updated:

In Pics: Blue Ridge Parkway Captures Colourful & Scenic Autumn Vistas

Blue Ridge Parkway offers colourful & scenic autumn vistas and as captured by Gerry Broome from Associated Press.

Written By
Srishti Jha
Blue Ridge Parkway
1/10
(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

A vehicle navigates the Linn Cove Viaduct along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Linville, N.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, as tourists observe the yearly display of autumn colours. 

Blue Ridge Parkway
2/10
(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Price Lake reflects fall foliage as the sun rises along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Blowing Rock, N.C., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021

Blue Ridge Parkway
3/10
(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Freshly fallen leaves glide along Boone Fork Creek which flows along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Blowing Rock, N.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. 

Blue Ridge Parkway
4/10
(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Fog settles on Price Lake as Grandfather Mountain glows in the morning light while the sun rises along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Blowing Rock, N.C., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.

Blue Ridge Parkway
5/10
(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Trees start to show their autumn colours as tourists walk along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Linville, N.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021. 

Blue Ridge Parkway
6/10
(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

A tourist looks out over the Blue Ridge Mountains near Boone, N.C., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, as autumn begins to blanket the highlands.

Blue Ridge Parkway
7/10
(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

People take in the view of the Blue Ridge Mountains from atop Grandfather Mountain near Linville, N.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, as autumn arrives in the highlands.

Blue Ridge Parkway
8/10
(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Morning fog settles on Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Blowing Rock, N.C., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, as autumn colors are reflected in the lake. 

Blue Ridge Parkway
9/10
(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

A fallen leaf settles in the Linville River along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Linville Falls, N.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, as autumn closes in on the North Carolina highlands. 

Blue Ridge Parkway
10/10
(AP Photo/Gerry Broome)

Fog lies in the valleys as the sun comes up along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Boone, N.C., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021. 

Tags: In pics, US, Blue Ridge Parkway
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Yudh Abhyas 2021: Indian, US armies kick off joint military drill in Alaska

Yudh Abhyas 2021: Indian, US armies kick off joint military drill in Alaska
In Pics| As nude photo shoot at dead sea grabs eyeballs, here are lakes that are shrinking

In Pics| As nude photo shoot at dead sea grabs eyeballs, here are lakes that are shrinking