In Pics: Blue Ridge Parkway Captures Colourful & Scenic Autumn Vistas

A vehicle navigates the Linn Cove Viaduct along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Linville, N.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, as tourists observe the yearly display of autumn colours.
Price Lake reflects fall foliage as the sun rises along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Blowing Rock, N.C., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021
Freshly fallen leaves glide along Boone Fork Creek which flows along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Blowing Rock, N.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.
Fog settles on Price Lake as Grandfather Mountain glows in the morning light while the sun rises along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Blowing Rock, N.C., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021.
Trees start to show their autumn colours as tourists walk along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Linville, N.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021.
A tourist looks out over the Blue Ridge Mountains near Boone, N.C., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, as autumn begins to blanket the highlands.
People take in the view of the Blue Ridge Mountains from atop Grandfather Mountain near Linville, N.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, as autumn arrives in the highlands.
Morning fog settles on Price Lake along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Blowing Rock, N.C., Tuesday, Oct. 19, 2021, as autumn colors are reflected in the lake.
A fallen leaf settles in the Linville River along the Blue Ridge Parkway near Linville Falls, N.C., Monday, Oct. 18, 2021, as autumn closes in on the North Carolina highlands.