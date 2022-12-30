In Pics: Buffalo Digs Out Snow As Death Toll Climbs Up In City

Quick links:
As the US recovers from the wrath of the winter storm, the roads in Buffalo, New York finally opened up on Thursday. Residents in the region were seen removing snow from the front of their driveways.
On Thursday, mayor Byron Brown lifted the driving ban that was imposed in New York's second-most-populous city. Western New York has witnessed around 40 storm-related deaths, AP reported.
People in the city can be seen shoveling heavy layers of snow outside their houses and shops as life resumes following the devastating storm.
A front loader dumps snow into a dump truck as authorities clear up snow from the residential areas of the city. "Significant progress has been made” on snow removal, said Brown at a news conference.
Workers in the region are working tirelessly to remove snow collected in front of many houses in the region. Buffalo has had one of the worst impacts of the storm.
The death toll due to the 2022 winter storm has managed to surpass the toll of the area’s notorious Blizzard of 1977. Brown urged the citizens to not drive if they didn't have to.
The US National Guards were going door to door to check on victims who have lost power due to the snowstorm. The authorities are calling it the deadliest winter storm of the decade.
Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz also stated that some victims of the storm are yet to be identified. He told local reporters that many families in the region are still looking for their loved ones.
Several Front loaders are hauling snow from the roads as normal life resumes in the city. The blizzards in the area brought hurricane-force wind gusts and more than four feet of snow to the city.