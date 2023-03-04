Last Updated:

In Pics: California's Mountain Communities Battle Back-to-back Snowstorms

Some residents stranded in Southern California mountain communities by a huge snowfall could be stuck for another week, officials said.

South California Snow Storm 2023
Image: AP

Emergency crews in California scrambled to shuttle food and medicine to mountain communities stranded by back-to-back winter storms. 

South California Snow Storm 2023
Image: AP

California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday proclaimed a state of emergency in San Bernardino and 12 other counties to support disaster relief by making state agencies and aid available.

South California Snow Storm 2023
Image: AP

The San Bernardino Mountains are a major tourism and recreation destination but also home to a large year-round population in small cities & communities around lakes and scattered along winding roads.

South California Snow Storm 2023
Image: AP

By last weekend, all highways leading up into the mountains were closed and have opened intermittently since then to residents and convoys of trucks loaded with food or other supplies.

South California Snow Storm 2023
Image: AP

A late-February blast of arctic air produced a rare blizzard east of Los Angeles in the San Bernardino Mountains, where thousands of people live at high elevations in forest communities.

South California Snow Storm 2023
Image: AP

A Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue crew and Palisades Ski Patrol use their K-9s to search for potential victims after a three-story apartment building was hit with an avalanche in Olympic Valley.

South California Snow Storm 2023
Image: AP

Vehicles make their way along the I-15 as clouds pass through the snow-covered mountains near Hesperia, California.

South California Snow Storm 2023
Image: AP

About 80,000 people live in the San Bernardino Mountains either part/full time. The county has not estimated how many people are currently in the mountains because many residences are vacation homes.

South California Snow Storm 2023
Image: AP

Yosemite National Park postponed its planned Thursday reopening indefinitely.

South California Snow Storm 2023
Image: AP

Residents of these towns are grappling with so much snow they’re running out of space to put it; clearing one area adds heaps to another. 

South California Snow Storm 2023
Image: AP

Grocery shelves had run bare of some items, like bread, and were running low on eggs and milk Tuesday. Cars remained buried under snow and roads closed.

South California Snow Storm 2023
Image: AP

Children play in the snow near the Cajon Pass in Oak Hills, California. “The weather looks great for the next seven days, and that’s great news,” said a county fire official.

