In Pics: California's Mountain Communities Battle Back-to-back Snowstorms

Emergency crews in California scrambled to shuttle food and medicine to mountain communities stranded by back-to-back winter storms.
California Governor Gavin Newsom on Wednesday proclaimed a state of emergency in San Bernardino and 12 other counties to support disaster relief by making state agencies and aid available.
The San Bernardino Mountains are a major tourism and recreation destination but also home to a large year-round population in small cities & communities around lakes and scattered along winding roads.
By last weekend, all highways leading up into the mountains were closed and have opened intermittently since then to residents and convoys of trucks loaded with food or other supplies.
A late-February blast of arctic air produced a rare blizzard east of Los Angeles in the San Bernardino Mountains, where thousands of people live at high elevations in forest communities.
A Tahoe Nordic Search & Rescue crew and Palisades Ski Patrol use their K-9s to search for potential victims after a three-story apartment building was hit with an avalanche in Olympic Valley.
Vehicles make their way along the I-15 as clouds pass through the snow-covered mountains near Hesperia, California.
About 80,000 people live in the San Bernardino Mountains either part/full time. The county has not estimated how many people are currently in the mountains because many residences are vacation homes.
Residents of these towns are grappling with so much snow they’re running out of space to put it; clearing one area adds heaps to another.
Grocery shelves had run bare of some items, like bread, and were running low on eggs and milk Tuesday. Cars remained buried under snow and roads closed.