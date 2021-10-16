In Pics: Cash Strapped Haitians Cross Borders In Quest Of The American Dream

Quick links:
Hundreds of thousands of Haitian immigrants have coalesced on Texas border cascading a massive immigration crisis. This pic shows Haitian refugees near a camp in Mexico City-a common route to the US.
Scores of others have been stuck in Mexican border towns since 2016 when the White House ended a policy that allowed them inside the US on humanitarian grounds.
Last month, US Border Patrol Agents apprehended nearly thirty thousand Hiatians trying to enter the country in quest of their American dream.
Poverty is the main reason behind the exodus, in addition to political turmoil and natural disasters. This picture captures Haitian camps near the border.
Information being disseminated online has also served as a major factor in prompting more and more Haitian residents to take the risk.
The Biden administration’s handling of the influx of migrants has drawn sharp criticism from immigration advocates and Democratic lawmakers.
In this picture, toys and clothing could be seen lying at the home of Haitian migrants in the Dignidad camp, Chile.
Haitian immigrants have also taken temporary refuge in Chile. In this picture, a Chilean flag could be seen hanging where migrants have set up homes called 'Dignidad'.
The White House has banned the use of horses by law enforcers in the border town of Del Rio after reports of violence emerged. This picture captures a police officer using a whip to contain migrants.