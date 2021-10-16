Last Updated:

In Pics: Cash Strapped Haitians Cross Borders In Quest Of The American Dream

Hundreds of thousands of Haitian immigrants have coalesced on the Texas border cascading a massive immigration crisis, according to Associated Press.

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Haitian Immigration Crisis
1/10
Associated Press

Hundreds of thousands of Haitian immigrants have coalesced on Texas border cascading a massive immigration crisis. This pic shows Haitian refugees near a camp in Mexico City-a common route to the US.

Haitian Immigration Crisis
2/10
Associated Press

Scores of others have been stuck in Mexican border towns since 2016 when the White House ended a policy that allowed them inside the US on humanitarian grounds.  

Haitian Immigration Crisis
3/10
Associated Press

Last month, US Border Patrol Agents apprehended nearly thirty thousand Hiatians trying to enter the country in quest of their American dream. 

Haitian Immigration Crisis
4/10
Associated Press

Poverty is the main reason behind the exodus, in addition to political turmoil and natural disasters. This picture captures Haitian camps near the border.   

Haitian Immigration Crisis
5/10
Associated Press

Information being disseminated online has also served as a major factor in prompting more and more Haitian residents to take the risk. 

Haitian Immigration Crisis
6/10
Associated Press

The Biden administration’s handling of the influx of migrants has drawn sharp criticism from immigration advocates and Democratic lawmakers.   

Haitian Immigration Crisis
7/10
Associated Press

In this picture, toys and clothing could be seen lying at the home of Haitian migrants in the Dignidad camp, Chile. 

Haitian Immigration Crisis
8/10
Associated Press

Haitian immigrants have also taken temporary refuge in Chile. In this picture, a Chilean flag could be seen hanging where migrants have set up homes called 'Dignidad'.  

Haitian Immigration Crisis
9/10
Associated Press

The White House has banned the use of horses by law enforcers in the border town of Del Rio after reports of violence emerged. This picture captures a police officer using a whip to contain migrants.

Haitian Immigration Crisis
10/10
Associated Press

This picture shows a son sitting on the shoulders of his father as he attempts to cross over to Texas. 

Tags: Haitian, Immigration, Haitian Immigration Crisis
