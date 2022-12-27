Last Updated:

In Pics: Citizens Hunt For Cars Buried In Snow Drift As US Reels From Deadly Winter Storm

Several US states are completely submerged in snow as the Winter storm wreaks havoc in different parts of the USA. The storm has claimed 56 lives in the country

Bhagyasree Sengupta
Several US states are completely submerged in snow as the Winter storm wreaks havoc in different parts of the country. Vehicles were seen completely covered with a thick layer of snow.

People are struggling to shovel off the snow as the ruckus created by the winter storm is making the daily life of Americans difficult. The country has reported several winter storm-related deaths.   

Residents in Buffalo, New York are hovering around the fire pit as the temperature drops to single digits. The US National Weather Service has urged citizens to maintain caution in tough times. 

Layers of snow pile up on the roofs of several houses in Cheektowaga, New York, trapping several residents inside the houses. 

The US Winter storm has not only created chaos on roads but also led to cancellation of thousands of flights. Passengers can be seen lining up at different airports. 

The recent winter storm has become the worst-weather-related disaster to ever hit the western state of New York as the death toll has reached 56 across the USA, BBC reported.

People can be seen trying to shovel the snow off the cars on the streets of New York. While the snow has blanketed the city, many roads were blocked due to abandoned vehicles. 

As per officials, some people had been trapped in cars for over two days during what was "probably" the worst storm of their lifetime.

People try to get on with their daily lives as they walk through the snow that has blanketed the different American streets. Earlier the week, President Joe Biden urged Americans to maintain caution. 

 Erie County Executive Mark Poloncarz called the 2022 US Winter storm the "worst storm of a lifetime". Poloncarz also made it clear that "this is not the end" of the wrath of the winter storm.  

