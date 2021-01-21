IN PICS | COVID-19, Violence Threat Make Biden's Inauguration Most Unusual In US History

Quick links:
The coronavirus pandemic and threats of violence made the inauguration of the 46th president one of the most unusual in American history.
Some 200,000 American, state and territorial flags were planted on the National Mall to represent people who could not attend because of COVID-19, which has killed 400,000 people in the United States.
This year, VIPs were seated several feet apart, and they wore facial masks to prevent the spread of the virus.
The Capitol, the epicenter of democracy that was invaded by violent loyalists of former President Trump just two weeks ago, was surrounded with multiple rings of heavy steel fencing.
Instead of throngs of waving Americans lining the streets, an estimated 25K armed National Guard members patrolled the quiet city. The inaugural parade was abbreviated, most of it held virtually.
A full-throated, supremely confident Lady Gaga belted out the national anthem at President Joe Biden’s inauguration in a very Gaga way — with flamboyance, fashion and passion.
The proceedings ended with a lavish fireworks show in the Washington night sky, watched by Biden and Harris and their families to, performed by Katy Perry.
While the podium was full of high-wattage star power, there was little question that a new star had also emerged: 22-year-old poet Amanda Gorman, who recited “The Hill We Climb".