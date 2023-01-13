In Pics: Deadly Storm & Tornadoes Rip Through Alabama, Leaving Behind Trail Of Destruction

Quick links:
A house destructed by a large tornado in Alabama’s Selma stands tall amidst wreckage laying around on Thursday.
Workers clean up the ruins and debris on rail tracks after a tornado ripped through Selma as a strong storm system made its way through the South on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Mel Gilmer, a resident of Selma, inspects the aftermath of the tornado and the damage caused by it to his business.
Uprooted trees lay on the ground at Selma Country Club following the tornado that ripped through downtown Selma on Thursday.
A toppled car lays on the road amid debris and broken glass following the tornado near Meadowview elementary school in Selma, Alabama.
An aerial view of the destruction left behind the tornado and severe weather conditions in Greensboro, Alabama on January 12, 2023.