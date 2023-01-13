Last Updated:

In Pics: Deadly Storm & Tornadoes Rip Through Alabama, Leaving Behind Trail Of Destruction

A devastating string of tornadoes ripped through the United States’ South on Thursday, killing at least seven people in the states of Alabama and Georgia.

Written By
Deeksha Sharma
A damaged house
1/10
Image: AP

A house destructed by a large tornado in Alabama’s Selma stands tall amidst wreckage laying around on Thursday. 

Workers
2/10
Image: AP

Workers clean up the ruins and debris on rail tracks after a tornado ripped through Selma as a strong storm system made its way through the South on Thursday, January 12, 2023.

Selma
3/10
Image: AP

Mel Gilmer, a resident of Selma, inspects the aftermath of the tornado and the damage caused by it to his business. 

Selma Country Club
4/10
Image: AP

Uprooted trees lay on the ground at Selma Country Club following the tornado that ripped through downtown Selma on Thursday.

Car
5/10
Image: AP

A toppled car lays on the road amid debris and broken glass following the tornado near Meadowview elementary school in Selma, Alabama. 

Damaged house
6/10
Image: AP

A house severely damaged due to the tornado is seen near Alabama’s Prattville on Thursday.

Downtown Selma
7/10
Image: AP

Workers gather the ruins left behind by the tornado and board up windows on Thursday.

Greensboro aerial view
8/10
Image: AP

An aerial view of the destruction left behind the tornado and severe weather conditions in Greensboro, Alabama on January 12, 2023.

Damaged vehicle
9/10
Image: AP

A shelter falls on a vehicle in the aftermath of the strong tornado in Selma, Alabama. 

Tornado aftermath
10/10
Image: AP

A man inspects ruins of his former rental home at County Road 43 in Prattville, Alabama. 

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
In pics: California flash floods death toll surges to 14 as Joe Biden declares emergency

In pics: California flash floods death toll surges to 14 as Joe Biden declares emergency
In Pics: Scenes from Ukrainian battle to defend Bakhmut and Soledar from Russian forces

In Pics: Scenes from Ukrainian battle to defend Bakhmut and Soledar from Russian forces