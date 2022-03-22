In Pics: Deadly Tornadoes Pound US Southern Coast Leaving Trail Of Destruction

Quick links:
Severe thunderstorms and deadly tornadoes spread damage across parts of North Texas on Monday, injuring at least four people.
Debris-littered residences after damages by tornadoes, on Oxford Drive and Stratford Drive in Round Rock. 30 miles (50 kilometres) northeast of Jacksboro, near Bowie destruction, was also reported.
A storm system had been predicted to bring strong tornadoes and large hail to parts of Texas on Monday, then move toward the Deep South, where forecasters warned a severe weather outbreak was possible
The storm system was poised to move into Louisiana and Mississippi on Tuesday, carrying the risk of dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds.
In Texas, several tornadoes were reported on Monday along the Interstate 35 corridor, particularly in the Austin suburbs of Round Rock and Elgin, and in an area west-northwest of Dallas-Fort Worth.
Another reported tornado inflicted damage in the southern Oklahoma town of Kingston. At least four people were injured Monday in Texas, officials said.
By Tuesday morning, heavy rainfall and thunderstorms were experienced in parts of Texas and Arkansas, said Jeremy Grams, lead forecaster with the Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
In Louisiana, high water early Tuesday posed a threat to motorists on several roads, including a stretch of Interstate 20 and several state highways after rains overnight.
Deputies in Caddo Parish, which includes Shreveport, rescued three drivers from high waters during the night, the sheriff’s office tweeted before dawn.