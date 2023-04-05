Last Updated:

In Pics: Donald Trump's Historic Arraignment In Manhattan Court Following His Indictment

Trump appeared in court on Tuesday, where he faced a 34-count felony indictment related to allegations of covering up extramarital affairs during his campaign.

Image: AP

For the first time in history, a former United States president has appeared in court as a criminal defendant. Donald Trump surrendered to authorities Tuesday after being indicted by a NY grand jury.

Image: AP

Trump, a 2024 presidential candidate, pleaded not guilty to 34 felony charges in a Manhattan courtroom. He then flew home to Florida and spoke to a crowd of supporters at his home.

Image: AP

Trump was only seen briefly outside the district attorney’s office, where he surrendered to authorities and was booked and fingerprinted behind closed doors. 

Image: AP

Prosecutors unsealed the indictment against the former president Tuesday, giving Trump, his lawyers and the world their first opportunity to see them.

Image: AP

Prosecutors said Trump conspired to undermine the 2016 presidential election by trying to suppress information that could harm his candidacy, and then concealing the true nature of the payments.

Image: AP

Trump was charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records in the first degree. 

Image: AP

Appearing in front of several hundred supporters at his Florida home, Mar-a-Lago, Tuesday night, Trump repeated his claims that the investigation was politically motivated.

Image: AP

Trump is due back in court in December, but his lawyers asked that he be excused from attending that hearing in person because of the extraordinary security required to have him show up.

Image: AP

Though he faces a swirl of legal challenges, Trump is running for president again and has sought to use the charges and other investigations to galvanize his supporters.

Image: AP

“The only crime that I have committed is to fearlessly defend our nation from those who seek to destroy it,” Trump said, appearing in front of several hundred supporters at his Florida home.

