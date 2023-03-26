Last Updated:

In Pics: Ex-US President Donald Trump's Texas Rally On Anniversary Of Deadly Waco Siege

With the onus of criminal charges hanging over his third bid for the White House, US ex-President Donald Trump held a massive rally in Waco, Texas on Saturday.

Donald Trump - Waco, Texas Rally; March 25, 2023
1/12
Image: AP

Facing a potential indictment, former US President Donald Trump took a defiant stance at a rally on Saturday in Waco, Texas to kickstart his first rally in the campaign for his 2024 White House bid.

Donald Trump - Waco, Texas Rally; March 25, 2023
2/12
Image: AP

With a hand over his heart, Trump stood at attention when his rally opened with a song called “Justice for All” performed by a choir of people imprisoned for their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Donald Trump - Waco, Texas Rally; March 25, 2023
3/12
Image: AP

Trump launched into a speech brimming with resentments and framed the probes, including a New York grand jury investigation, as political attacks on him and his followers.

Donald Trump - Waco, Texas Rally; March 25, 2023
4/12
Image: AP

A supporter of former President Donald Trump reacts during his rally. Some footage from the Jan 6 insurrection was shown on big screens displayed at the rally site.

Donald Trump - Waco, Texas Rally; March 25, 2023
5/12
Image: AP

Supporters went euphoric after former President Donald Trump spoke at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport on Saturday.

Donald Trump - Waco, Texas Rally; March 25, 2023
6/12
Image: AP

The extraordinary display opened Trump’s first rally of his 2024 Republican presidential campaign.

Donald Trump - Waco, Texas Rally; March 25, 2023
7/12
Image: AP

“You will be vindicated and proud,” Trump said “The thugs and criminals who are corrupting our justice system will be defeated, discredited and totally disgraced.”

Donald Trump - Waco, Texas Rally; March 25, 2023
8/12
Image: AP

Republic Matt Gaetz, R-Florida (left) and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell listen as the former President speaks at the campaign rally.

Donald Trump - Waco, Texas Rally; March 25, 2023
9/12
Image: AP

Trump’s eyebrow-raising choice of venue in Waco for his first rally came amid the 30th anniversary of a 51-day standoff and deadly siege between US law enforcement and the Branch Davidians.

Donald Trump - Waco, Texas Rally; March 25, 2023
10/12
Image: AP

The siege resulted in the deaths of more than 80 members of the religious cult and four federal agents and has become a touchstone for far-right extremists and militia groups.

Donald Trump - Waco, Texas Rally; March 25, 2023
11/12
Image: AP

Trump’s campaign insisted the location and timing of the event had nothing to do with the Waco siege or anniversary, reported AP.

Donald Trump - Waco, Texas Rally; March 25, 2023
12/12
Image: AP

Former United States President Donald Trump points to the crowd as he leaves after speaking at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport on March 25, 2023 in Waco, Texas.

