In Pics: Ex-US President Donald Trump's Texas Rally On Anniversary Of Deadly Waco Siege

Facing a potential indictment, former US President Donald Trump took a defiant stance at a rally on Saturday in Waco, Texas to kickstart his first rally in the campaign for his 2024 White House bid.
With a hand over his heart, Trump stood at attention when his rally opened with a song called “Justice for All” performed by a choir of people imprisoned for their roles in the Jan. 6 insurrection.
Trump launched into a speech brimming with resentments and framed the probes, including a New York grand jury investigation, as political attacks on him and his followers.
A supporter of former President Donald Trump reacts during his rally. Some footage from the Jan 6 insurrection was shown on big screens displayed at the rally site.
Supporters went euphoric after former President Donald Trump spoke at a campaign rally at Waco Regional Airport on Saturday.
The extraordinary display opened Trump’s first rally of his 2024 Republican presidential campaign.
“You will be vindicated and proud,” Trump said “The thugs and criminals who are corrupting our justice system will be defeated, discredited and totally disgraced.”
Republic Matt Gaetz, R-Florida (left) and My Pillow CEO Mike Lindell listen as the former President speaks at the campaign rally.
Trump’s eyebrow-raising choice of venue in Waco for his first rally came amid the 30th anniversary of a 51-day standoff and deadly siege between US law enforcement and the Branch Davidians.
The siege resulted in the deaths of more than 80 members of the religious cult and four federal agents and has become a touchstone for far-right extremists and militia groups.
Trump’s campaign insisted the location and timing of the event had nothing to do with the Waco siege or anniversary, reported AP.