In Pics | First Anniversary Of The January 6, 2021 Insurgency In The United States Capitol

Supporters of former US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol on January 6, 2021, to protest against the "rigged election," which turned into violence.

Former US President Donald Trump's supporters participated in the protest on January 6, 2021.

One of Trump's supporters holding a newspaper that states "Trump Wins" during the protest on January 6, 2021.

During the rally on January 6, 2021, people were seen paying attention to then-President Donald Trump's speech.

At the Capitol, supporters of then-President Donald Trump attempt to breach a police barrier.

Supporters of Donald Trump creating chaos and attempting to scale a police barricade during the protest on January 6, 2021.

Protesters attempted to gain access to the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. during the protest on January 6, 2021.

At the US Capitol in Washington, DC, protestors tried to climb a wall to get inside the House Chamber.

On January 6, 2021, protesters assembled in front of the US Capitol in order to move inside.

As protestors attempt to storm into the House Chamber on January 6, 2021, police officers were present to calm the situation.

As protesters attempt to burst into the House Chamber, members of Congress wear emergency gas masks as they were evacuated from the House gallery.

The US Capitol was surrounded by members of the DC National Guard after the situation went out of hand on January 6, 2021.

Everyone was evacuated from the House Gallery after the protesters attempt to break into the House Chamber.

