In Pics | First Anniversary Of The January 6, 2021 Insurgency In The United States Capitol

One of Trump's supporters holding a newspaper that states "Trump Wins" during the protest on January 6, 2021.
During the rally on January 6, 2021, people were seen paying attention to then-President Donald Trump's speech.
Supporters of Donald Trump creating chaos and attempting to scale a police barricade during the protest on January 6, 2021.
Protesters attempted to gain access to the United States Capitol in Washington, D.C. during the protest on January 6, 2021.
At the US Capitol in Washington, DC, protestors tried to climb a wall to get inside the House Chamber.
As protestors attempt to storm into the House Chamber on January 6, 2021, police officers were present to calm the situation.
As protesters attempt to burst into the House Chamber, members of Congress wear emergency gas masks as they were evacuated from the House gallery.
The US Capitol was surrounded by members of the DC National Guard after the situation went out of hand on January 6, 2021.