In Pics: Former US President Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Charges

Former President Donald Trump gazes at a woman's mobile device during his visit to Versailles restaurant in Miami on Tuesday.
Walt Nauta, former President Donald Trump's valet, observes as Trump interacts with his supporters at the Versailles restaurant.
Accompanied by his valet, Walt Nauta, former President Donald Trump pays a visit to Versailles restaurant.
In this depiction by a courtroom artist, a US Marshal escorts former President Donald Trump out of the courtroom.
Following his arrival at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Courthouse, supporters of former President Donald Trump cheer enthusiastically.
As depicted in this courtroom sketch, attorney Todd Blanche stands and enters a plea of not guilty on behalf of former President Donald Trump.
Former President Donald Trump warmly acknowledges his supporters at the Versailles restaurant.
Former President Donald Trump joins Pastor Mario Bramnick and several others in prayer at Versailles restaurant.
In federal court, former President Donald Trump, positioned in the centre, signs his bond while being surrounded by his defence attorneys.