In Pics: Former US President Donald Trump Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Charges

Donald Trump entered a not-guilty plea to dozens of criminal counts in a Miami courthouse on Tuesday, as he appeared in front of a judge on federal charges.

Vidit Baya
Image Credit: AP

Former President Donald Trump gazes at a woman's mobile device during his visit to Versailles restaurant in Miami on Tuesday.

Image Credit: AP

Donald Trump embarks on his private aircraft at Miami International Airport. 

Image Credit: AP

A crowd gathers outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday to rally.

Image Credit: AP

Walt Nauta, former President Donald Trump's valet, observes as Trump interacts with his supporters at the Versailles restaurant.

Image Credit: AP

Accompanied by his valet, Walt Nauta, former President Donald Trump pays a visit to Versailles restaurant.

Image Credit: AP

In this depiction by a courtroom artist, a US Marshal escorts former President Donald Trump out of the courtroom.

Image Credit: AP

Following his arrival at the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Courthouse, supporters of former President Donald Trump cheer enthusiastically.

Image Credit: AP

As depicted in this courtroom sketch, attorney Todd Blanche stands and enters a plea of not guilty on behalf of former President Donald Trump.

Image Credit: AP

Domenic Santana is positioned outside the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Courthouse.

Image Credit: AP

Former President Donald Trump departs from the Wilkie D. Ferguson Jr. US Courthouse.

Image Credit: AP

Former President Donald Trump warmly acknowledges his supporters at the Versailles restaurant.

Image Credit: AP

Former President Donald Trump joins Pastor Mario Bramnick and several others in prayer at Versailles restaurant.

Image Credit: AP

In federal court, former President Donald Trump, positioned in the centre, signs his bond while being surrounded by his defence attorneys.

Image Credit: AP

As former President Donald Trump visits the Versailles restaurant, a supporter stands by his side.

