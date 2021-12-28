Last Updated:

In Pics: Fresh Snowfall Hits US States, Freezes Pacific Northwest

The US States received fresh snow over the weekend. The National Weather Service(NWS) said Seattle’s low Sunday was 20 degrees F- new record in history.

Snow blasts US
The US States received fresh snow over the weekend. In this picture, vehicles could be seen stuck in the snow in Brunswick Road and Sutton Way. 

Snow blasts US
In this photo clicked in Washington, a child could be seen going airborne after hitting a bump while sledging in his neighbourhood. 

Snow blasts US
This photo clicked on Spring Street in Nevada City, California shows a house covered in snow along with downed tree limbs. 

Snow blasts US
Here, a Penske truck driver could be seen awaiting the arrival of tire chains to get himself unstuck. 

Snow blasts US
Here, a man could be seen using a snow blower on a sidewalk. This pic was clicked in St. Cloud of Minnesota, which received between 3 and 4.5 inches of snow. 

Snow blasts US
This pic showcases snow covers streets, sidewalks, and homes in Bellingham, Washington where nearly a foot of snow fell over the weekend. 

Snow blasts US
An American man along with his two children could be seen sledging in a public park in Bellingham, Washington. 

Snow blasts US
This picture captured in Hockinson, Washington features a snowman greeting passing motorists. 

