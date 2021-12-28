In Pics: Fresh Snowfall Hits US States, Freezes Pacific Northwest

Quick links:
The US States received fresh snow over the weekend. In this picture, vehicles could be seen stuck in the snow in Brunswick Road and Sutton Way.
In this photo clicked in Washington, a child could be seen going airborne after hitting a bump while sledging in his neighbourhood.
This photo clicked on Spring Street in Nevada City, California shows a house covered in snow along with downed tree limbs.
Here, a Penske truck driver could be seen awaiting the arrival of tire chains to get himself unstuck.
Here, a man could be seen using a snow blower on a sidewalk. This pic was clicked in St. Cloud of Minnesota, which received between 3 and 4.5 inches of snow.
This pic showcases snow covers streets, sidewalks, and homes in Bellingham, Washington where nearly a foot of snow fell over the weekend.
An American man along with his two children could be seen sledging in a public park in Bellingham, Washington.