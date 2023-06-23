Last Updated:

In Pics: From Fighting Terrorism To Space Co-operation, A Glance At Modi-Biden Meet

PM Modi and Joe Biden discussed various aspects, including defence cooperation, counterterrorism efforts, and climate change, at a joint conference on Thursday.

Amrit Burman
PM Modi, Joe Biden
1/11
Image: AP

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Joe Biden held a joint press conference at the White House on Thursday.

US, India, Biden, Modi
2/11
Image: AP

During the press conference, both leaders emphasised on the strong partnership between India and the US and highlighted their shared democratic values and diverse populations.

Terroism, US, India
3/11
Image: AP

Both leaders reiterated their commitment to fighting terrorism during the press conference. PM Modi stressed on the need for US and India to stand together against terrorism. 

US consulates
4/11
Image: AP

In a bid to strengthen bilateral relations between both countries, the Prime Minister of India announced the opening of two new US Embassies in Bengaluru and Ahmedabad.

G20, PM Modi
5/11
Image: ANI

PM Modi also spoke on climate change and outlined India's approach. He highlighted how India has fulfilled all promises made during the G20 Summit and is actively working to create a green energy hub.

Artemis Accords
6/11
Image: NASA

Expressing India's commitment to space cooperation, Prime Minister Modi announced India's decision to sign the Artemis Accords.

PM Modi
7/11
Image: AP

Speaking about discrimination against minorities and human rights violations, PM Modi stressed on how democracy is a fundamental aspect of India's DNA. "There is no space for discrimination," he said.

PM Modi, Joe Biden
8/11
Image: AP

Biden, during the conference, highlighted the economic relationship between India and the US and stressed on the significant growth in bilateral trade over the past decade. 

PM Modi, Joe Biden
9/11
Image: AP

Modi and Biden also stressed on the importance of promoting policies and adapting regulations that facilitate greater technology sharing, co-development, and co-production opportunities.

PM Modi, Joe Biden
10/11
Image: AP

The two world leaders hailed the growing bilateral education partnership between the two countries.

PM Modi, Joe Biden
11/11
Image: AP

Both leaders discussed various aspects, including defence cooperation, counterterrorism efforts, climate change, economic partnership, and space exploration.

