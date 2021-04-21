Last Updated:

In Pics | Geroge Floyd’s Death Trial: Family And Friends Celebrate Court's Verdict

As the verdict of late Geroge Floyd's murder came out charging former officer Derek Chauvin guilty, people came out in large supporting the verdict.

George Floyd's brother Philonise wiping his eyes
AP

George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd wipes his eyes in Tuesday's news conference after the trial verdict of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was declared. George Floyd died on May 25.

Supporter cheering with 'I can't breathe mask'
AP

After ex-officer Derek Chauvin was announced guilty, late George Floyd's supporters cheered for the decision. A supporter can be seen wearing mask of George Floyd's last words 'I can't breathe.'

People came out with banners in support of verdict
AP

Protestors walked out on streets with placards and banners supporting the verdict on Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. The verdict was announced in New York on Tuesday.

Lee Singleton cheering with joy after the verdict.
AP

An overwhelming reaction from Lee Singleton as the verdict against George Floyd's death case accused, Minneapolis former Police officer Derek Chauvin was announced guilty. Lee was in Houston.

Supporter showing 'hope begins' sign after verdict
AP

Overjoyed with verdict of Derek Chauvin, supporter, Karen Oneil held up a sign of 'hope begins' with paint still wet. This was captured moments after the verdict was announced on Tuesday.

People gathered in huge numbers to celebrate.
AP

People gathered at Cup Foods as soon as the verdict was announced of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin who was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd.

People seen cheering in support of the verdict.
AP

People cheered with joy on streets after the verdict was announced. Last year after the death of George Floyd violent protests had broken out in US and other parts of the world demanding justice.

AP

Protestors carrying "Black Lives Matter" placards after the verdict was announced. The campaign was started after the death of George Floyd last year. Thousands of people had joined the campaign.

Couple dancing after the guilty verdict was stated
AP

In the joy of verdict, couple dances outside at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House on Tuesday. The verdict was announced on Tuesday at Minneapolis in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin.  

London Williams burst into tears after verdict.
AP

As the verdict came out, 31-year-old London Williams burst out in tears. London was in Washington when the verdict was announced. Former Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder of George Floyd.

