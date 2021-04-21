In Pics | Geroge Floyd’s Death Trial: Family And Friends Celebrate Court's Verdict

Quick links:
George Floyd's brother Philonise Floyd wipes his eyes in Tuesday's news conference after the trial verdict of former Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin was declared. George Floyd died on May 25.
After ex-officer Derek Chauvin was announced guilty, late George Floyd's supporters cheered for the decision. A supporter can be seen wearing mask of George Floyd's last words 'I can't breathe.'
Protestors walked out on streets with placards and banners supporting the verdict on Minneapolis Police officer Derek Chauvin. The verdict was announced in New York on Tuesday.
An overwhelming reaction from Lee Singleton as the verdict against George Floyd's death case accused, Minneapolis former Police officer Derek Chauvin was announced guilty. Lee was in Houston.
Overjoyed with verdict of Derek Chauvin, supporter, Karen Oneil held up a sign of 'hope begins' with paint still wet. This was captured moments after the verdict was announced on Tuesday.
People gathered at Cup Foods as soon as the verdict was announced of former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin who was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of Floyd.
People cheered with joy on streets after the verdict was announced. Last year after the death of George Floyd violent protests had broken out in US and other parts of the world demanding justice.
Protestors carrying "Black Lives Matter" placards after the verdict was announced. The campaign was started after the death of George Floyd last year. Thousands of people had joined the campaign.
In the joy of verdict, couple dances outside at Black Lives Matter Plaza near the White House on Tuesday. The verdict was announced on Tuesday at Minneapolis in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin.