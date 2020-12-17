IN PICS | Huge Snowstorm Turns United States Into Winter Wonderland, Warning Issued

Quick links:
A woman waits for a Long Island Rail Road train in the Queens borough of New York as snow falls at the start of an oncoming snow storm, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.A passenger rides in a Long Island Rail
A passenger rides in a Long Island Rail Road train car as snow starts to fall Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York.
People wait for an arriving Long Island Rail Road train in the Queens borough of New York as snow starts to fall.
A man walks through the Villanova University campus during a snow storm, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Villanova, Pa.
Pedestrians cross Seventh Street at the Liberty Avenue intersection during a snowy rush hour on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in downtown Pittsburgh.