IN PICS | Huge Snowstorm Turns United States Into Winter Wonderland, Warning Issued

The United States on Wednesday, December 16, was hit by a snowstorm. According to the reports by AP, snow fell from northern Virginia to parts of New England.

Written By Associated Press Television News
Snowstorm hits US
1/8
(Image Credits: AP)

A woman waits for a Long Island Rail Road train in the Queens borough of New York as snow falls at the start of an oncoming snow storm, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.A passenger rides in a Long Island Rail

Snowstorm hits US
2/8
(Image Credits: AP)

A passenger rides in a Long Island Rail Road train car as snow starts to fall Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York. 

Snowstorm hits US
3/8
(Image Credits: AP)

People wait for an arriving Long Island Rail Road train in the Queens borough of New York as snow starts to fall. 

Snowstorm hits US
4/8
(Image Credits: AP)

A man shovels snow on the Villanova University campus during a winter storm. 

Snowstorm hits US
5/8
(Image Credits: AP)

A man walks through the Villanova University campus during a snow storm, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in Villanova, Pa. 

Snowstorm hits US
6/8
(Image Credits: AP)

Pedestrians cross Seventh Street at the Liberty Avenue intersection during a snowy rush hour on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020, in downtown Pittsburgh.

Snowstorm hits US
7/8
(Image Credits: AP)

People walk along the North Shore while visiting snowy Point State Park. 

Snowstorm hits US
8/8
(Image Credits: AP)

Traffic moves slowly along W. Market Street in Pottsville, Pa., as the snow begins to fall with Winter Storm Gail on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020.

