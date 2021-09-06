Last Updated:

In Pics: Ida's Aftereffects Witnessed In New York; Cars, Subway Submerged In Water

Remnants of Ida brought torrential rains to the Northeastern United States, after which rivers swelled to record levels and roadways turned into canals.

Written By
Sudeshna Singh
AP
1/9
AP

Waves slam along the shore near high tide as the remnants of Hurricane Ida leave coastal Massachusetts. 

AP
2/9
AP

Members of the Weldon Fire Company walk through floodwaters in Dresher, Pennsylvania. 

AP
3/9
AP

Members of the New York City Fire Department rescue a woman from her stalled car. 

AP
4/9
AP

Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia.

AP
5/9
AP

A man wades through floodwaters in Manville, New Jersey. 

AP
6/9
AP

A person walks in floodwaters in Philadelphia.

AP
7/9
AP

People stand inside a subway station in New York City as water runs past their feet

AP
8/9
AP

Water is pumped from the basement of a business in Oakdale, Pennsylvania, during cleanup. 

AP
9/9
AP

Water is pumped from the basement of a business in Oakdale, Pennsylvania, during cleanup. 

Tags: New York Floods, Hurricane Ida, New York City
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
More Photos
View all
Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021: Are you the laughing snake or the 'angry bird'?

Comedy Wildlife Photo Awards 2021: Are you the laughing snake or the 'angry bird'?
Panjshir Resistance negates Taliban's attempts; reassures full control over the Valley

Panjshir Resistance negates Taliban's attempts; reassures full control over the Valley