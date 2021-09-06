In Pics: Ida's Aftereffects Witnessed In New York; Cars, Subway Submerged In Water

SEARCH
Quick links:
India News
World News
Sports News
Entertainment News
Technology News
Shows
Business News
Election News
Waves slam along the shore near high tide as the remnants of Hurricane Ida leave coastal Massachusetts.
Members of the Weldon Fire Company walk through floodwaters in Dresher, Pennsylvania.
Members of the New York City Fire Department rescue a woman from her stalled car.
Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia.
A man wades through floodwaters in Manville, New Jersey.
A person walks in floodwaters in Philadelphia.
People stand inside a subway station in New York City as water runs past their feet
Water is pumped from the basement of a business in Oakdale, Pennsylvania, during cleanup.