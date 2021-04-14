IN PICS: Japanese Artist Gives Cosmic Twist To Nature In New York Botanical Garden

Quick links:
A new show featuring works by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama, who is famous for polka dots, speckled pumpkins and fascination with the natural world, has opened at The New York Botanical Garden.
People walk by one of Yayoi Kusama's pumpkin sculptures at the New York Botanical Garden. The expansive exhibit has opened, and ticket sales have been brisk in a pandemic-weary city.
A woman peers into the sculpture "Infiniti Mirrored Room - Illusion Inside the Heart" by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. “Kusama: Cosmic Nature,” postponed by a year due to the coronavirus.
Ducks swim along Yayoi Kusama's installation of floating orbs, "Your Narcissism for Sale". Most of the artworks are outdoors and are big enough to enjoy while remaining socially distanced.
A family walks by one of Yayoi Kusama's pumpkin sculptures. Visitors will want to wear their walking shoes; the show features multiple galleries, installations and gardens.
The sculpture "Ascension of Polka Dots on the Trees" by Japanese artist Yayoi Kusama. Elaborate flower displays complement some of the works, which are scattered over the 250-acre garden.
“For Kusama, cosmic nature is a life force that integrates the terrestrial and celestial orders of the universe from both the micro- and macrocosmic perspectives,” Yoshitake says.
People walk by the sculpture "I Want to Fly to the Universe". When Kusama was young, she began having vivid hallucinations, some of which involved polka dots or flowers spreading around her.